Longtime NBCUniversal PR Exec Curt King to Depart

Curt King, the beloved head of corporate communications at NBCUniversal, is leaving the company at month’s end following a run of more than 25 years.

The longest-serving corporate communications head at one of the major TV studios with a tenure of 20 years, will take some well-earned time off before determining his next career move. The decision to leave was something King had been mulling for the past couple years with the timing now right to make a change. Sources note execs at Universal Studio Group supported King’s decision.

“I always joke that one day I’m going to win the lottery. But I’ve come to realize that with the extraordinary experiences and opportunities I’ve had with this job, I’ve already hit the jackpot, many times over. What an incredible honor it’s been to work with and learn from the industry’s smartest, most gifted, and creative talent. I’ll forever cherish this and excitedly look forward to my next chapter!” King said in a statement Wednesday.

King started his career at NBCUniversal at the broadcast network, overseeing primetime series PR before shifting to cover publicity and marketing for the studio side at Universal TV. A Publicists Guild Award winner for his work on NBC’s Friends, King also oversaw campaigns for ER, The West Wing, Law & Order (and its spinoffs), Seinfeld, Frasier, Will & Grace, Mad About You, Freaks and Geeks, 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Friday Night Lights, Battlestar Galactica, The Office, House and, more recently, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Hacks and Dick Wolf’s Chicago and FBI franchises.

The well-liked exec has spent time working on programming across every daypart, genre and has steered campaigns for programming that earned prizes including Emmys, AFI, Peabodys, Humanitas, Golden Globes and SAG nominations and wins. King also oversaw talent relations, events and operations, corporate communications and the West Coast Page program, logistics for the Television Critics Association’s press tours and upfront presentations.

King most recently worked directly with Universal Studio Group chief Pearlena Igbokwe, who prior to overseeing the company’s TV studios, served as president of Universal Television. Igbokwe in late 2020 tapped Tracy St. Pierre as exec vp communications and marketing as she set her executive leadership team following her promotion to the role previously occupied by Bonnie Hammer.