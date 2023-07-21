‘Looniversity’ Puts New Spin on Beloved ‘Tiny Toons’ Theme Song

They’re still tiny and now they’re learning to be a little looney with a new spin on one of television’s most catchy theme songs.

Tiny Toons Looniversity, the updated take on the 1990s favorite Tiny Toon Adventures, used its time at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday morning to unveil its theme song, which as you’d expect, features the beloved theme song of the original — but with a new twist.

Composter Matthew Janszen has taken composter Bruce Broughton’s Daytime Emmy-winning tune and remixed the original arrangement and lyrics to fit the rebooted show made for a new generation.

The voice cast features Eric Bauza as Buster, Daffy and Gossamer, Ashleigh Hairston as Babs, David Errigo Jr. as Hamton J. Pig and Plucky, and Tessa Netting as Sweety. Looniversity also brings back Tiny Toon Adventures grads Jeff Bergman, Bob Bergen, Candi Milo and Cree Summer, who reprise their roles as Bugs Bunny, Porky Pig, Dean Granny and Elmyra, respectively. Bergman also voices Sylvester and Foghorn Leghorn, and Milo also voices Witch Hazel. Looney Tunes veteran actor Fred Tatasciore voices Taz Taz and Yosemite Sam.

Steven Spielberg returns as exec producer on the Max/Cartoon Network series alongside Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register, Amblin Television’s Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank as well as Erin Gibson and Nate Cash as showrunners.

Check out the new Looniversity theme song, followed by the original — both below — to see how they compare.