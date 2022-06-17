You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content

‘Loot’ Creators on Celebrating Maya Rudolph (and Not the Wealthy)

During this week’s ‘TV’s Top 5’ podcast, hosts Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg are joined by the Apple comedy’s Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard.

Maya Rudolph Loot
'Loot' creators Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard join the podcast this week to discuss their Maya Rudolph Apple comedy 'Loot.' Courtesy of Apple TV+

Welcome to the 174th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

Our guests this week are Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, creators of Apple’s forthcoming comedy Loot. Yang is an Emmy winner for Netflix’s Master of None, while Hubbard is an Emmy winner for NBC’s 30 Rock. They previously created Amazon’s Forever, which like Loot, stars Maya Rudolph. Other segments include a look at Netflix’s Stranger Things reality competition series and the TCA award nominations.

Related Stories

BTS Podcast Jurassic World Dominion
Movie News

'Jurassic World Dominion' Director Reveals Most Challenging Dinosaur to Create

(L-R) Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Matt Hubbard, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Maya Rudolph, Joel Kim Booster and Alan Yang attend the premiere of the Apple TV+ comedy "Loot" at DGA Theater Complex on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
TV

Maya Rudolph, 'Loot' Team on Building a Strong Cast: "Everyone in the Show Could Be the Lead of Their Own Show"

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines
Billy Crystal, Starstruck, Schmigadoon, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Boys, Michelle Yeoh and Jennifer Hudson highlight some of the week’s biggest headlines.

2. TCA Award nominations
The nominations for the 38th annual Television Critics Association’s awards are out and — surprise, surprise! — it’s a broadcast show that leads the pack. Dan breaks down the high points and key omissions. (Sorry, We Are Lady Parts, I tried.)

3. Squid Game updates
Season two is official. And so is a reality competition series? Yes, really. We get into why that’s not great, Bob.

4. Showrunner Spotlight
Loot creators Yang and Hubbard join the show this week to discuss their Apple comedy series, which marks a reunion for the duo with the great Maya Rudolph. The duo were searching for a project that would reunite them with Rudolph following their collaboration on Amazon’s Forever and, at the same time, were obsessed with the headlines about the ex-wives of billionaires. And so an idea was born. Loot, which filmed a bulk of its scenes at the most expensive house in the continental U.S., isn’t an issue show but does have much to say about late-stage capitalism. Yang and Hubbard open up about the joys of writing workplace comedies — their credits also include Parks and Recreation — and making an “evolutionary version” of a broadcast show for a streaming platform. That and more on Loot’s ensemble, which includes Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster and Nat Faxon. Loot debuts June 24 on Apple.

5. Critic’s Corner
As usual, we wrap with Dan’s look at what to watch (or skip) this weekend. This week, he weighs in on Paramount+’s Players and Amazon’s The Summer I Turned Pretty. (And why Netflix not sending out screeners for Melissa McCarthy’s God’s Favorite Idiot is perhaps all you need to know about the show.)

Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad