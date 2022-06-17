‘Loot’ Creators on Celebrating Maya Rudolph (and Not the Wealthy)

Welcome to the 174th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executives and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be).

Our guests this week are Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard, creators of Apple’s forthcoming comedy Loot. Yang is an Emmy winner for Netflix’s Master of None, while Hubbard is an Emmy winner for NBC’s 30 Rock. They previously created Amazon’s Forever, which like Loot, stars Maya Rudolph. Other segments include a look at Netflix’s Stranger Things reality competition series and the TCA award nominations.

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

Billy Crystal, Starstruck, Schmigadoon, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Boys, Michelle Yeoh and Jennifer Hudson highlight some of the week’s biggest headlines.



2. TCA Award nominations

The nominations for the 38th annual Television Critics Association’s awards are out and — surprise, surprise! — it’s a broadcast show that leads the pack. Dan breaks down the high points and key omissions. (Sorry, We Are Lady Parts, I tried.)

3. Squid Game updates

Season two is official. And so is a reality competition series? Yes, really. We get into why that’s not great, Bob.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

Loot creators Yang and Hubbard join the show this week to discuss their Apple comedy series, which marks a reunion for the duo with the great Maya Rudolph. The duo were searching for a project that would reunite them with Rudolph following their collaboration on Amazon’s Forever and, at the same time, were obsessed with the headlines about the ex-wives of billionaires. And so an idea was born. Loot, which filmed a bulk of its scenes at the most expensive house in the continental U.S., isn’t an issue show but does have much to say about late-stage capitalism. Yang and Hubbard open up about the joys of writing workplace comedies — their credits also include Parks and Recreation — and making an “evolutionary version” of a broadcast show for a streaming platform. That and more on Loot’s ensemble, which includes Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster and Nat Faxon. Loot debuts June 24 on Apple.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, we wrap with Dan’s look at what to watch (or skip) this weekend. This week, he weighs in on Paramount+’s Players and Amazon’s The Summer I Turned Pretty. (And why Netflix not sending out screeners for Melissa McCarthy’s God’s Favorite Idiot is perhaps all you need to know about the show.)

Hear it all now on TV’s Top 5. Be sure to subscribe to the podcast to never miss an episode. (Reviews welcome!) You can also email us with any topics or Mailbag questions you’d like addressed in future episodes at TVsTop5@THR.com.

