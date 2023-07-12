Fantasy Hits ‘Dragon,’ ‘Andor,’ ‘Last of Us’ Get Top Emmy Noms (But ‘Rings of Power’ Snubbed)

Fantasy dramas made a surprisingly strong showing at this year’s Emmy nominations, scoring in several top series categories.

HBO’s House of the Dragon and The Last of Us and Disney+’s Andor all landed a nomination for outstanding drama series, while Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi earned a nomination for outstanding limited series.

It’s almost certainly unprecedented for four fantasy titles to get Emmy nominations in the outstanding series categories.

On the acting side, too, a few of the show’s stars broke through (though not as many as fans had hoped): The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey was nominated for best actress in a drama, and her co-lead Pedro Pascal was nominated for best actor. Also, Elisabeth Moss was honored for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. But many also expected nominations for Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine for their performances in Dragon, and Diego Luna for Andor.

Yet Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was notably snubbed from the major categories despite being the most expensive TV series ever made and submitting in 22 categories. The Rings of Power was vying for outstanding drama series, writing, directing, supporting actor (Ismael Cruz Cordova, Owain Arthur) and actress (Morfydd Clark, Sophia Nomvete), yet came up short in those categories.

The series did, however, gain some recognition in some of the more technical categories, earning nominations for outstanding sound editing, makeup, costumes, visual effects and title design.

At a cost of around $500 million for its debut season, The Rings of Power has been a major gamble for Prime Video that struggled in the wake of HBO’s behemoth Game of Thrones and its prequel House of the Dragon to capture the same sort of critical, ratings and cultural impact as other fantasy hits.

Likewise, Disney+’s The Mandalorian was snubbed following its lackluster third season despite previously breaking into the drama series category for its first two season. Mando still garnered noms for many technical categories such as several sound categories, along with stunts, costumes, makeup and direction.

Dragon, Last of Us and Andor face steep competition in the drama category, going up against HBO’s heavy-hitter Succession, along with AMC’s Better Call Saul, Netflix’s The Crown, Hulu’s Yellowjackets and HBO’s The White Lotus.

Ramsey, who identifies as nonbinary, previously spoke of her reluctance to enter the contest given the debate surrounding gendered awards categories. “The categories at the moment feel extremely gendered with the language around them,” Ramsey told Vanity Fair. “I don’t want the limitations in terms of the language in the categories to be a reason that nonbinary actors like me can’t be celebrated. And it can open up a conversation about how it feels — as long as I’m aware of the fact that it’s not ideal, but also that finding alternatives is really complex. … I just hope there’s more space for nonbinary people to be recognized within [future] categories.”