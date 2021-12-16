×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast Team Up With Killer Mike and Method Man for 20th Anniversary Rap on ‘Late Show’

The video to "#1 Trilly" features Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis, Hugo Weaving and a special appearance from Anna Kendrick.

Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd
Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd and Sean Astin in 'The Lord of the Rings.' Courtesy of Everett Collection

Stephen Colbert was never going to let the 20th anniversary of the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring pass without dropping something special and so it came to pass on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show.

Colbert, perhaps the most famous ‘Ringer’ on television, began the segment with a sort of Gandalf’s lament that he won’t be on the air when the exact anniversary occurs next week and then waxed lyrical about how LOTR was the greatest film trilogy ever released.

The host then drafted in Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste for “one celebration to rule them all”, his own special hip hop tribute, a track titled “#1 Trilly,” which started off a bit cringe then worked its way into something surreal as LOTR stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis and Hugo Weaving all provided guest vocals alongside pro rappers Killer Mike and Method Man.

Extra marks go to Weaving, not only for his smooth flow but for dropping his bars in the elvish language.

Anna Kendrick also made an appearance, because, why not.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad