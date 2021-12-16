‘Lord of the Rings’ Cast Team Up With Killer Mike and Method Man for 20th Anniversary Rap on ‘Late Show’

Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd and Sean Astin in 'The Lord of the Rings.'

Stephen Colbert was never going to let the 20th anniversary of the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring pass without dropping something special and so it came to pass on Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show.

Colbert, perhaps the most famous ‘Ringer’ on television, began the segment with a sort of Gandalf’s lament that he won’t be on the air when the exact anniversary occurs next week and then waxed lyrical about how LOTR was the greatest film trilogy ever released.

The host then drafted in Late Show bandleader Jon Batiste for “one celebration to rule them all”, his own special hip hop tribute, a track titled “#1 Trilly,” which started off a bit cringe then worked its way into something surreal as LOTR stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis and Hugo Weaving all provided guest vocals alongside pro rappers Killer Mike and Method Man.

Extra marks go to Weaving, not only for his smooth flow but for dropping his bars in the elvish language.

Anna Kendrick also made an appearance, because, why not.