Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV Series Reveals First Look and Premiere Date

Ready for your first new look at Middle-earth in seven years?

Amazon’s ambitious The Lord of the Rings TV series finally has a confirmed premiere date, plus has released its first photo.

The debut season of LOTR will premiere Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 on Prime Video and it will air in 240 territories around the world.

It’s a longer wait than most expected. Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke previously told The Hollywood Reporter the “hope” was to have the show on the air in 2021, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted filmmaking.

“As Bilbo says, ‘Now I think I am quite ready to go on another journey,’” said showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. “Living and breathing Middle-earth these many months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We cannot wait for fans to have the chance to do so as well.”

“I can’t express enough just how excited we all are to take our global audience on a new and epic journey through Middle-earth!” added Salke. “Our talented producers, cast, creative, and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring this untold and awe-inspiring vision to life.”

The above photo is from the show’s first episode, but the studio is not identifying the character or actor at this time (so let the speculation begin). Still, it represents the first new look inside J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe in film form since Peter Jackson’s final The Hobbit film was released in 2014.

The project represents a massive initiative for the company. The Hollywood Reporter previously confirmed that Amazon will spend roughly $465 million for just the first season of the show – and the studio has committed to multiple seasons. The numbers make LOTR the most expensive television show of all time.

The official description: The Lord of the Rings “brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The ensemble cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.