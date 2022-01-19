Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ to Chronicle Sauron’s Rise, Reveals Title

Amazon’s mysterious The Lord of the Rings TV series has revealed its title and new storyline details.

The eagerly anticipated, multi-season drama is called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

As the name suggests, the story follows the forging of the original rings of power that allowed Sauron to spread darkness across Middle Earth.

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” said showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. “Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring — but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.”

The news debunks fandom rumors that the prequel would not feature the Sauron, the powerful, corrupting villain who also loomed over Peter Jackson’s Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings films.

The company also released this video teasing the title treatment:

Here’s the show’s previously released official description: The Lord of the Rings “brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.”

The Lord of the Rings is already considered the most expensive show of all time, with the first season costing an estimated $465 million. The production was mainly filmed in New Zealand. Then last fall, announced it was moving to the U.K.

The ensemble cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.

The debut season of LOTR will premiere Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, on Prime Video and will air in 240 territories around the world. New episodes will be rolled out on a weekly basis.