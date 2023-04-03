Fire at U.K. Studio Briefly Disrupts ‘Lord of the Rings’ Filming

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn and Morfydd Clark as Galadriel in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

A fire Monday at the studio complex where The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is shooting its second season halted production for a time.

The Prime Video series is filming at Bray Studios in the United Kingdom, having moved its production hub from New Zealand, where season one was based (and where Peter Jackson’s film series shot). Shortly after noon GMT on Monday, a fire started in a warehouse on the lot.

Sources say the warehouse is near the outer edge of the backlot at Bray Studios. Filming on The Rings of Power stopped for about an hour but was able to resume, and none of the cast or crew was in danger.

A statement from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue, which handled the fire call, reads, “At 12:26 p.m. on Monday, 3 April, we received reports of a fire at Bray Studios near Windsor. Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bracknell, Slough and Maidenhead Fire Stations were sent to the scene. Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire in a single storey storage workshop located away from the filming set. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used three hose reels and a main jet to extinguish the fire. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately four hours and 35 minutes. An investigation will take place to determine the cause of the fire.”

The Rings of Power moved its base to the U.K. for season two largely as a cost-saving move. Amazon Studios, which produces the series, had made a sizable investment in studio space in the country and films several other series there. Additionally, about half of the Rings hails from the U.K.

April 3, 10 a.m.: Updated with new statement from Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue.