‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Casts Ciarán Hinds in Season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has added a trio of actors for its upcoming second season, including acclaimed actor Ciarán Hinds.

Hinds is best known for his roles on HBO’s Rome and Game of Thrones, along with big-screen performances in films such as Munich, There Will Be Blood, Belfast and Justice League.

The production has also cast Rory Kinnear (Skyfall, Spectre) and Tanya Moodie (Motherland, Sherlock) in the new season, which is currently in production in the U.K.

There is no description yet of the new roles, but all are recurring in the series.

The move follows recasting the villain Adar, with Sam Hazeldine replacing season one actor Joseph Mawle in the role.

The production also previously announced as joining the new season: Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, Calam Lynch, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen ‘Zates’ Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle and Nicholas Woodeson.

The first season’s eight episodes were released last spring and quickly became the streamer’s most-watched original series, racking up more than 24 billion minutes streamed. The Rings of Power is from showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and tells the story of Middle Earth’s second age. The second season is expected to hit Prime Video in 2024.