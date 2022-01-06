‘Lost in Space’ Stays on Top of Streaming Charts

The final season of Lost in Space drove the Netflix series to the top of the streaming rankings for the second consecutive week.

The sci-fi show was the only title in Nielsen’s streaming charts for Dec. 6-12 to top a billion minutes of viewing time. Lost in Space recorded 1.02 billion minutes for its 28 episodes (Nielsen tallies viewing for all episodes of a series in its streaming rankings), down from 1.21 billion the previous week. The show’s third and final season premiered on Dec. 1.

Hawkeye finished second among originals for the week with 527 million minutes of viewing time on Disney+, off a slight 6 percent from the previous week. Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time (509 million minutes) was also fairly steady, dipping only 5 percent from a week earlier. Netflix’s True Story (255 million minutes) tailed off sharply in its third week, losing more than half the viewing time from the Nov. 29-Dec. 5 frame.

Preschool show Cocomelon easily led the acquired show list with 835 million minutes of viewing time. The acquired list also includes a rare non-Netflix title in Bluey on Disney+ (304 million minutes.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for Dec. 6-12 are below.

Original Series

1. Lost in Space (Netflix), 1.02 billion minutes viewed

2. Hawkeye (Disney+), 527 million

3. The Wheel of Time (Prime Video), 509 million

4. Money Heist (Netflix), 426 million

5. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (Netflix), 337 million

6. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 324 million

6 (tie). The Queen of Flow (Netflix), 324 million

8. Selling Sunset (Netflix), 278 million

9. True Story (Netflix), 255 million

10. Cowboy Bebop (Netflix), 218 million

Acquired Series

1. Cocomelon (Netflix), 835 million minutes

2. NCIS (Netflix), 597 million

3. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 572 million

4. Seinfeld (Netflix), 556 million

5. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 398 million

6. Supernatural (Netflix), 371 million

7. Shameless (Netflix), 316 million

8. Bluey (Disney+), 304 million

9. New Girl (Netflix), 298 million

10. The Thundermans (Hulu/Netflix), 297 million