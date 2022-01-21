Henry Winkler, Michael McKean, George Wallace Remember Louie Anderson: “Heaven Has a Hell of an Open Mic Night Goin’ Right About Now”

Hollywood is paying tribute to Louie Anderson, the iconic stand-up comedian who died on Friday at 68.

The comic, game show host and Emmy-winning actor and author, who memorably starred as Christine Baskets, the mother to Zach Galifianakis’ character in the FX series Baskets, died in a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer. He had been undergoing treatment for a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“We are so deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson,” said FX in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “For four wonderful seasons, Louie graced us and fans of Baskets with a bravura performance as Christine Baskets, for which he deservedly was recognized by his peers with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. It was a risky role for him and he embraced it with a fearlessness and joy that demonstrated his brilliance as an artist. He truly cared about his craft and was a true professional in every sense. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and his Baskets family — Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel and Martha Kelly and all the cast and crew. He will be missed by us all but never forgotten and always bring a smile to our faces.”

Michael McKean praised his role in Baskets calling it “a phenomenal” second act. “I wish he’d gotten a third,” he wrote.

Henry Winkler praised Anderson, writing in part that his “generosity of spirit will cover the world from above.”

Winkler added, “We are so lucky you were on earth for a moment, spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold.”

Gilbert Gottfried tied Anderson’s death to that of Bob Saget, sharing a photo of the three comedians together and writing, “This photo is very sad now. … Both good friends that will be missed.”

Jeff Ross, who was also close to Saget, joked about Anderson dying shortly after Meat Loaf: “When Meatloaf died, Louie Anderson was like, ‘What’s the point of living?’ I loved them both.”

George Wallace seemed to acknowledge a number of comics who died recently, writing, “Heaven has a hell of an open-mic night goin’ right about now.”

And writer-director Travon Free opened up about what Anderson meant to him, recalling how he was a dear friend who supported him and other young comics and remembering the time they spent together.

Baskets was such a phenomenal “second act” for Louie Anderson. I wish he’d gotten a third. RIP — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) January 21, 2022

When Meatloaf died Louie Anderson was like, “What’s the point of living?” I loved them both. — Jeff Ross (@realjeffreyross) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson : Your generosity of spirit will cover the world from above .. we are so lucky you were on earth for a moment , spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold .. Good Bye — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 21, 2022

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022

Heaven has a hell of an open mic night goin' right about now. Everybody gets the light. You'll be missed. Louie. What an awesome friend. One in a million. Also pictured, the very much alive @kathleenmadigan, who has promised not to die this year. https://t.co/YkW4BSel38 pic.twitter.com/BlkHv5wuLl — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 21, 2022

Grateful I got to say goodbye. Loved him like a brother. My midwest king. 💔💔💔 #RIPLouieAnderson pic.twitter.com/IcpMe6UDiA — Kathleen Madigan (@kathleenmadigan) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson Dead at 68 After Battle with Cancer – TMZ no words! RIP Louie!! One of my all time favorites https://t.co/Gb7KBbleo0 — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 21, 2022

OMGOSH. I’m crushed. Louie Anderson?!!!! No no. He was the BEST!!!Minnesota’s FINEST!! My heart is broken. God, he was beautiful. Oofa. What a day. #ripLouieAnderson 😭 — themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson made us laugh so much. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/A28BZQh6xC — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) January 21, 2022

Louie Anderson was a very dear friend and one of the people who very early in my career believed in me and would put me and a couple of other comics he loved up in a hotel in Vegas and pay us to open for him when we needed money. What a huge loss. Rest in peace my friend. https://t.co/G0J32twR0A — Travon Free (@Travon) January 21, 2022

The last time I opened for Louie Anderson in 2012, I introduced him to my mom and he signed his book to her. Four days later I got hired to write for The Daily Show. Nine months after that, we were all at the Emmys together. Thanks for being kind and prophetic @LouieAnderson ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mvVMf2e1Ny — Travon Free (@Travon) January 21, 2022