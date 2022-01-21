Skip to main content
Henry Winkler, Michael McKean, George Wallace Remember Louie Anderson: “Heaven Has a Hell of an Open Mic Night Goin’ Right About Now”

The comedian and Emmy-winning actor and author died Friday due to complications from cancer.

Louie Anderson
Louie Anderson Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Hollywood is paying tribute to Louie Anderson, the iconic stand-up comedian who died on Friday at 68.

The comic, game show host and Emmy-winning actor and author, who memorably starred as Christine Baskets, the mother to Zach Galifianakis’ character in the FX series Baskets, died in a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer. He had been undergoing treatment for a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“We are so deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Louie Anderson,” said FX in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “For four wonderful seasons, Louie graced us and fans of Baskets with a bravura performance as Christine Baskets, for which he deservedly was recognized by his peers with the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. It was a risky role for him and he embraced it with a fearlessness and joy that demonstrated his brilliance as an artist. He truly cared about his craft and was a true professional in every sense. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and his Baskets family — Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel and Martha Kelly and all the cast and crew. He will be missed by us all but never forgotten and always bring a smile to our faces.”

Michael McKean praised his role in Baskets calling it “a phenomenal” second act. “I wish he’d gotten a third,” he wrote.

Henry Winkler praised Anderson, writing in part that his “generosity of spirit will cover the world from above.”

Winkler added, “We are so lucky you were on earth for a moment, spreading your humor all over like bars of living gold.”

Gilbert Gottfried tied Anderson’s death to that of Bob Saget, sharing a photo of the three comedians together and writing, “This photo is very sad now. … Both good friends that will be missed.”

Jeff Ross, who was also close to Saget, joked about Anderson dying shortly after Meat Loaf: “When Meatloaf died, Louie Anderson was like, ‘What’s the point of living?’ I loved them both.”

George Wallace seemed to acknowledge a number of comics who died recently, writing, “Heaven has a hell of an open-mic night goin’ right about now.”

And writer-director Travon Free opened up about what Anderson meant to him, recalling how he was a dear friend who supported him and other young comics and remembering the time they spent together.

See what Hollywood is saying about Anderson below.

