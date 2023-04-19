‘Love Is Blind’ Producers Respond to Contestant Concerns Over Mental Health

Love Is Blind producers have responded after previous contestants from the Netflix dating series complained about elements of the production and alleged that the show’s team did not do enough to prioritize mental health.

For an Insider story that published Tuesday, a number of individuals who have appeared on Love Is Blind recounted challenging aspects of their time on the Kinetic Content-produced show. Love Is Blind premiered in February 2020, and the show released its season four reunion special Monday following technical difficulties amid the streamer’s plan to air it live.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Kinetic Content responded to the Insider story by saying, “The wellbeing of our participants is of paramount importance to Kinetic. We have rigorous protocols in place to care for each person before, during, and after filming.”

Among the former contestants to speak to the outlet was Danielle Ruhl, who got married to Nick Thompson on the show’s second season that was released in February 2022 before the couple filed for divorce that summer. Ruhl recalled having a panic attack during production and claimed that she hid in a closet to avoid having the experience appear on camera. According to Ruhl, producers allegedly convinced her to remain on the show.

“I kept telling them, ‘I don’t trust myself,'” Ruhl told Insider. “‘I’ve tried committing suicide before. I’m having suicidal thoughts. I don’t think I can continue in this.'”

Thompson also spoke to the publication and said that producers should have done more to support the couple after filming ended. “I literally begged for help, and I didn’t get it,” Thompson said about his exchanges with producers after the season wrapped. “Like, I want to fix my marriage that you’ve thrust us into for profit. And it was nothing.”

Some contestants who spoke to the publication claimed that it was difficult to get sufficient sleep during filming, while others alleged that food and water were not always readily available. According to Insider, multiple former castmembers expressed that the show should have made a therapist available during shooting, as other dating series including the Bachelor franchise have done.

“I thought I might find my husband,” said an unnamed contestant from season two. “I had no idea it was going to be a lot of emotional warfare.”