‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Couple Throw Out First Pitch for Mariners Following Emotional Reunion Special

Love Is Blind stars Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah are enjoying their time in the spotlight as they take a swing at married life.

The pair visited T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Wednesday to throw out the first pitch for the Seattle Mariners’ matinee showdown, marking one of the couple’s first public appearances since the Netflix dating show’s fourth season finished airing. The Milwaukee Brewers prevailed 5-3 over the Mariners in the Major League Baseball game.

Seattle native Griffin said she has been a lifelong Mariners fan and was excited to throw out the pitch as her friends and family cheered for her. Appiah and Griffin both wore Mariners jerseys with “Appiah” printed on the back, and they took the mound together as Griffin threw the ceremonial pitch to Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic.

Appiah shared footage and photos from the game to his Instagram stories, adding the message “Surreal!” over one of the shots. The couple later watched the MLB game from a suite at the ballpark with Griffin’s loved ones.

Seattle Mariner Jarred Kelenic with Love Is Blind stars Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin Courtesy Seattle Mariners

Also joining the couple on the field at the start of the game were fellow Seattle residents Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi. An unlikely success story, the twosome also tied the knot this season despite Goytowski having initially proposed to Irina Solomonova before they soon parted ways.

The show’s season four reunion, which was hampered by technical problems amid Netflix’s effort to stream it live, included Griffin and Appiah discussing the poolside chat that Appiah shared with Micah Lussier as they appeared to reconnect in Mexico after bonding in the pods. During the reunion, Griffin admitted that scenes showing Appiah talking to Lussier were hard to watch but confirmed, “We are happily married right now.”

For his part, Appiah explained during the special, “At the end of the day, by the time we were going to step out of the pods in the experiment and by the time we were going to get to Mexico, it was going to be with Chelsea. So there’s no second guesses; there’s no ‘I wish this’ or ‘I wish that.’ Everything happened the way that it was supposed to.”