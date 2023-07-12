‘Love Island USA’ Reveals Season 5 Cast, Sarah Hyland Returning as Host

Love Island USA is returning to Fiji with an all-new cast of singles looking for love.

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, who made her debut as host in season four, is also reprising her role as well as UK comedian Iain Stirling as narrator.

The Peacock series follows a group of singles, each searching for a romantic connection in the Love Island villa. Throughout their stay, Islanders will couple up to face challenges, tests and twists at every turn to help determine if they want to stay coupled with their current partner or recouple with someone new. As they each try and navigate finding love, viewers at home can also vote to determine who gets to stay and who gets sent home heartbroken. Season five is taking place in Fiji, which is where the first season was also filmed.

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is also set to surprise the Islanders with a special appearance during week two.

Ahead of the season premiere, the Islanders revealed in a teaser that they “cannot wait to get started” on their Love Island journey. But before it kicks off, they want viewers to get to know them a little better.

Anna Kurdys, 22, from Boca Raton, Fla., is a criminal justice student. She said she’s known for falling in love with a guy and then falling in love with another one just as quickly.

Destiny Davis, 27, from Florissant, Mo., is a microbiologist. She claims to be an “Alpha” dater as she likes to call all the shots.

Jasmine Sklavanitis, 24, from Nashville, Tenn., is a trauma step down ICU nurse. She said she’s ready to settle down with someone who takes care of themselves and doesn’t take life too seriously.

Kassy Castillo, 22, from Fort Worth, Texas, is a real estate student. She said she’s someone who falls in love easily, but always chooses the wrong guys.

Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray, 25, from Palestine, Texas, is a travel nurse. She admits she can get jealous in a relationship, but is willing to drive the distance for a date.

Anna Kurdys, Destiny Davis, Jasmine Sklavanitis, Kassy Castillo, Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray NBCUniversal

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, 23, from Madison, S.D., is a Dairy Queen manager. He said he’s a hopeless romantic, ready to give his heart to the woman of his dreams.

Keenan Anunay, 23, from Atlanta, Ga., is a student. He admits that he has never truly settled down, since football takes up too much of his time and emotional energy to invest in anything else.

Leonardo Dionicio, 21, from West Hartford, Conn., is a salesman. He said he relies on eye contact, his funny sayings, and the fact that he is fluent in Spanish to get dates.

Marco Donatelli, 22, from Boca Raton, Fla., is a chiropractic student. He said he is ready to find someone family-oriented to build a future with.

Victor Gonzalez, 28, from Atlanta, Ga., is a student and wrestler. He has not only won a National Wrestling Championship in Spain, but is also currently writing a romantic novel.

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, Keenan Anunay, Leonardo Dionicio, Marco Donatelli, Victor Gonzalez NBCUniversal

Season five of Love Island USA premieres on Peacock July 18, with new episodes streaming every day at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET during the first week. New episodes will then drop Thursdays through Tuesdays thereafter.