‘Love, Victor’ Ending With Season 3 on Hulu

Victor’s story is coming to a close.

Hulu on Tuesday revealed that the previously announced third season will be the last for its coming-of-age comedy, Love, Victor. The Love, Simon offshoot starring Michael Cimino will return for its final season on June 15.

The final season will consist of eight episodes, down a pair form its first two runs. In keeping with the show’s history, the full season will drop at once.

The Disney-backed platform, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data. Still, the series from This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger — who wrote the screenplay for Love, Simon — has maintained a strong audience reaction. Season two, which was released in June, has a 100 percent rating among critics and 93 percent score with viewers on RottenTomatoes.com.

The news means that Aptaker and Berger will wrap up two of their three current scripted series this summer as NBC’s This Is Us (created by Dan Fogelman) will wrap its six-season run at a date to be determined in May.

Love, Victor is one of two shows the writing duo have at Hulu. The other, How I Met Your Father, launched its weekly run in January and is awaiting word on a potential second season. Victor, HIMYF and This Is Us all hail from Disney’s 20th Television, where writing duo Aptaker and Berger have been based for a decade and recently renewed their overall deal.

Cimino leads a cast that also includes Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz, Anthony Keyvan, Ava Capri.

Here’s the final season logline, per Hulu: “This season finds Victor going on a journey of self-discovery — not only deciding who he wants to be with, but more broadly, who he wants to be. With their post-high-school-plans looming, Victor and his friends are faced with a new set of problems that they must work through to make the best choices for their futures.”

The end of Love, Victor comes after Hulu recently wrapped up PEN15 after two seasons and Shrill (after three). The streamer’s comedy roster includes season two of Dollface and Woke (due April 8), the upcoming Amy Schumer entry Life & Beth (March 18) and season three of Ramy. Hulu also unveiled premiere dates for The Girl From Plainville (March 29) and Conversations With Friends (sometime in May).