‘Love, Victor’ Renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

Love, Victor is coming back at Hulu.

The Disney-backed streamer has renewed the coming-of-age comedy and Love, Simon offshoot for a third season. The news comes a month and a half after the series starring Michael Cimino returned for its second season.

Hulu, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data. Still, the series from This Is Us co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger — who wrote the screenplay for Love, Simon — has maintained a strong audience reaction. Season two has a 100 percent rating among critics and 92 percent score with viewers on RottenTomatoes.com.

Additional details, including an episode count and return date, were not immediately available.

The LGBTQ-themed series focuses on Victor (Cimino) starting his junior year in high school and navigating his coming out with being a star athlete. Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel, Bebe Wood, Mason Gooding, George Sear, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, James Martinez and Ana Ortiz round out the cast.

The series hails from 20th Television, where Aptaker and Berger are under an overall deal. The duo has the final season of NBC’s This Is Us in the works and are also showrunning Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff.

Love, Victor is part of a roster of scripted originals at Hulu that also includes Dollface, The Great, Pen15, Ramy, Shrill, Woke and such upcoming series as Dopesick, The Dropout, Nine Perfect Strangers and Only Murders in the Building, among scores more as the streamer continues to bulk up to compete for subscribers and eyeballs in the streaming wars.