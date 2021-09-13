Courtney B. Vance Questions ‘Lovecraft Country’ Cancellation After Emmy Win: “It Doesn’t Make Sense”

HBO hit Lovecraft Country was canceled in July after one season, and following his win at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys on Sunday, star Courtney B. Vance opened up about his thoughts on its end.

In winning for the guest actor in a drama category, Vance said backstage that he was “very very happy but at the same time very sad because of [the death of] Michael [K. Williams] and because we’re not still doing the show. In my mind it doesn’t make sense, something as successful as that show was that the powers that be couldn’t figure it out.”

“I’m sad for audiences that we don’t get to see, like Game of Thrones, don’t get to see seven, eight years of following these characters and learning more about the time period and learning about our people and our struggles and where [showrunner] Misha’s [Green] mind was going to go. So that’s very painful for me as a fan and me as an actor.”

After premiering to positive reviews and solid ratings last August, HBO opted not to renew Misha Green’s horror drama, which was originally intended as a limited series.

He elaborated in the press room that “I don’t understand it; it doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t make sense to fans and that’s all who matter. We set everyone up and then we don’t deliver for whatever reason and I’m tired of it, I’m tired of that scenario. They can find a way to make a Game of Thrones but not a Lovecraft Country.”

“But on a more positive note, “The future is bright, Misha is at Apple TV [with an overall deal] now and her fingers still work so I’m sure we will be hearing from her and I hope we clean up on the rest of this evening and next Sunday.”

Lovecraft Country landed 18 Emmy noms and also won for sound editing for a comedy or drama series at this weekend’s Creative Arts ceremonies.