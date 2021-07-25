‘Lucifer’ Season 6 to Premiere in September

Lucifer will debut its sixth and final season on Sept. 10, Netflix revealed during San Diego Comic-Con at Home on Saturday.

The streamer unveiled the date announcement for the Warner Bros.-produced series with a one and a half minute teaser video that boldly stated: “All good things must come to an end.”

Created by Tom Kapinos (Dawson’s Creek, Californication), the fantasy series is based on the DC comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Keith and Mike Dringenberg. Lucifer stars Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar, with Lesley-Ann Brandt, Lauren German, D.B. Woodside and Kevin Alejandro among the cast.

The series, which originally bowed on Fox in 2018 before being canceled after three seasons and rescued by Netflix, was due to end after season five — though Netflix reversed course last June and picked it up for a final go around.

Luke Cook, who played Lucifer Morningstar in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, moderated the show’s panel, with producer Joe Henderson and screenwriter Ildy Modrovich — who are co-showrunners — and lead actor, Ellis.

View the date announcement below.