How ‘Lucifer’ Topped ‘Squid Game’ on Nielsen’s 2021 Streaming Chart

The most streamed series of 2021 in the United States wasn’t Squid Game or You or WandaVision — though all of them ranked among the top original titles.

The overall title belongs not to any original show, but to an acquisition: Criminal Minds, the long-running former CBS procedural that now calls Netflix home. According to Nielsen, viewers spent almost 33.87 billion minutes watching the series’ 322 episodes last year. In fact, the seven most watched titles across Amazon’s Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix are all acquired shows.

The top original series is Lucifer, which clocked 18.34 billion minutes of viewing time for the year — which included the release of its sixth and final season in September. Squid Game, which became a word-of-mouth phenomenon after its Sept. 17 debut on Netflix, is second among originals with 16.43 billion minutes.

The Korean hit dominated Nielsen’s weekly rankings for several weeks after its release and easily led the fourth quarter among all original titles. But since Nielsen measures viewing of all episodes of a series in its streaming rankings, Lucifer — which had the bulk of its catalog available for the full year — ranks first among originals.

Both Criminal Minds and Lucifer came in well behind the 2020 streaming leaders: The Office (57.13 billion minutes) — which has since moved to Peacock — among acquired series and Ozark (30.46 billion) among originals. Audiences didn’t stream less content in 2021 than they did in 2020, but with more platforms establishing themselves and more programming than ever to watch, they did spread out more.

Netflix dominates the series rankings, but a few original shows from other streamers made the top 15. Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (8.56 billion minutes) Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso (8.16 billion) and Disney+’s WandaVision (7.28 billion) all cracked the top 15. Disney+ also had 11 of the top 15 movies in Nielsen’s rankings, led by Luca at 10.59 billion minutes of viewing time.

Nielsen’s most streamed titles of 2021 are below. The rankings include shows and movies on Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video only.

Original Series

Rank Title Outlet Episodes Minutes viewed (millions) 1 Lucifer Netflix 93 18,342 2 Squid Game Netflix 9 16,432 3 The Great British Baking Show Netflix 75 13,636 4 Virgin River Netflix 30 12,908 5 Bridgerton Netflix 8 12,356 6 You Netflix 30 11,124 7 Cobra Kai Netflix 30 10,915 8 The Crown Netflix 40 9,651 9 Longmire Netflix 63 8,892 10 The Handmaid’s Tale Hulu 46 8,564 11 Outer Banks Netflix 20 8,301 12 Ted Lasso Apple TV+ 22 8,161 13 Maid Netflix 10 8,103 14 WandaVision Disney+ 9 7,284 15 The Witcher Netflix 16 7,067

Acquired Series

Rank Title Outlet Episodes Minutes viewed (millions) 1 Criminal Minds Netflix 322 33,865 2 Cocomelon Netflix 15 33,278 3 Grey’s Anatomy Netflix 382 32,625 4 NCIS Netflix 354 29,529 5 Heartland Netflix 215 20,410 6 Manifest Netflix 42 19,923 7 Supernatural Netflix 329 18,912 8 Schitt’s Creek Netflix 80 18,062 9 Gilmore Girls Netflix 153 14,704 10 New Girl Netflix 146 14,680 11 Shameless Netflix 134 14,406 12 The Blacklist Netflix 169 12,137 13 Bones Prime/Hulu/Netflix 246 11,012 14 Seinfeld Hulu/Netflix 166 10,447 15 The Walking Dead Netflix 153 10,377

Movies

Rank Title Outlet Minutes viewed (millions) 1 Luca Disney+ 10,592 2 Moana Disney+ 8,896 3 Raya and the Last Dragon Disney+ 8,343 4 Frozen II Disney+ 5,746 5 Red Notice Netflix 5,528 6 Frozen Disney+ 5,416 7 Soul Disney+ 5,282 8 Cruella Disney+ 5,174 9 The Mitchells vs the Machines Netflix 4,517 10 Jungle Cruise Disney+ 4,425 11 Black Widow Disney+ 4,410 12 The Tomorrow War Prime Video 4,049 13 Coco Disney+ 4,009 14 We Can Be Heroes Netflix 3,770 15 Avengers: Endgame Disney+ 3,679

Source: Nielsen