Mexican Actor Luis Gerardo Mendez Strikes First-Look Deal for Paramount+ Latin America (Exclusive)

ViacomCBS’ ViacomCBS International Studios (VIS) has struck a first-look deal with the production firm of Luis Gerardo Méndez (Netflix’s Murder Mystery and Club de Cuervos), one of Mexico’s biggest stars, for Paramount+ Latin America.

Méndez owns the firm, Cine Vaquero, with Mexican producer Gerardo Gatica. “Under the terms of the agreement, they will create, develop, and produce exclusive Spanish-language scripted and non-scripted content for VIS and Paramount+ Latin America,” the company said.

“At VIS, we pride ourselves in partnering with the best talent and creatives to secure first-look deals that ensure we get the best global content,” said JC Acosta, president of ViacomCBS International Studios & Networks Americas.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with VIS,” said Méndez. “We’ve been working hard the past two years to find the right stories to create the kind of content in our language that we would like to see on TV.”

The actor starred in Los Enviados for Paramount+, an action thriller about two priests who are sent as Vatican envoys to Mexico. He became known more widely with his role in the 2013 comedy film The Noble Family and later went on to star in and executive produce Netflix’s Spanish-language original series Club de Cuervos and the Focus Features film Half Brothers. His recent projects include Murder Mystery and a lead role in the upcoming season of Narcos Mexico.

Gerardo Gatica is best known for producing Alonso Ruizpalacios’ film Museo, starring Gael García Bernal, and I’m No Longer Here, which was short-listed for the best international feature at this year’s Oscars.

VIS currently has more than 140 projects under development and has said that securing first-look deals is crucial for its global strategy. It develops and produces content in all formats and genres for audiences of all ages.