Former KTLA Anchor Lynette Romero Confirmed as New Anchor for KNBC’s ‘Today in LA’

It’s official: Former KTLA anchor Lynette Romero is heading to KNBC.

The NBC owned-and-operated station announced Tuesday that Romero would be co-anchor of its morning newscast Today in LA, alongside Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston.

“Lynette has the right combination of journalistic experience and genuine warmth that comes across on the air and in person,” said Renee Washington, vp of news at KNBC. “She is a dynamic anchor with an upbeat approach to help our viewers kickstart their day, and I am happy to welcome her to the NBC4 family.”

Romero joins KNBC from KTLA, a CW affiliate owned by Nexstar, where she had worked for nearly 24 years. Romero’s departure from KTLA was abrupt, and she did not a get a chance to say goodbye to regular viewers.

Her former KTLA co-anchor Mark Mester went off script after her departure, telling viewers that the handling of her departure was “cruel”: “You did not deserve this… It was a mistake, and we hope you can find it in your heart to forgive us.”

KTLA suspended and later fired Mester for the comments.