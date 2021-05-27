‘MacGyver’ Grad Lucas Till Joins Lee Daniels’ FX Drama

MacGyver star Lucas Till has booked his follow-up role.

The actor has booked a co-starring role in Lee Daniels’ FX pilot The Spook Who Sat by the Door. Nafessa Williams, Nathan Darrow and Tom Irwin have also joined the cast of the pilot starring Y’lan Noel (Insecure) and Christina Jackson (Outsiders).

Based on the 1969 novel by Sam Greenlee, Spook follows Dan Freeman (Noel), the first Black officer in the CIA — a patriot, a Vietnam veteran and, secretly, a revolutionary. Jackson plays Joy Freeman, an up-and-coming attorney committed to making a difference and Dan’s wife.

Till, who shifts to a more dramatic role with the move to cable, will portray CIA agent Graham Renfroe. The actor is fresh off a five-season run as the titular star in CBS’ MacGyver update. The procedural wrapped its run a month ago. His credits also include Spike Lee’s Son of the South, the X-Men trilogy and Walkk the Line. He’s repped by APA, Tom Sullivan and Jackoway Tyerman.

Williams, who just wrapped a four-season run on The CW’s Black Lightning, will play high-class working girl Etta Henry. Her credits include Black & Blue, Code Black and Twin Peaks. She’s with ICM Partners and Link Entertainment.

Darrow will portray CIA assistatnt director Alfred Ames. The actor’s credits include House of Cards, Billions, Gotham and Wizard of Lies, among others. He’s repped by Suskin Management and HCKR.

Irwin rounds out the cast as CIA director Jack Turner. His credits include The Morning Show, On the Basis of Sex, Devious Maids and My So-Called Life. He’s with Framework Entertainment and Buchwald.

Daniels (Empire, The Wonder Years) exec produces alongside his production company topper Marc Velez, Leigh Dana Jackson (Raising Dion, Foundation) and Gerald McMurray (The First Purge). Jackson serves as showrunner and penned the script for the pilot. The drama hails from 20th Television, where Daniels recently renewed his longtime overall deal. The nbook was optioned through Daniels’ Inclusion Fund.