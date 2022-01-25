How ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ Breaks New Industry Ground for Deaf Representation

In the latest season of DreamWorks’ Madagascar: A Little Wild, a young girl visiting the Central Park Zoo happily trades a balloon for cards with a chimp named Dave. There’s just one problem — the cards belong to hippo Gloria, who must enlist her animal friends to help get them back.

“Gloria’s Got ‘Em All” is a classic A Little Wild adventure, using its animal stars to teach important lessons, alongside the show’s effort to normalize and celebrate diversity. And in a first for the GLAAD-nominated Madagascar prequel, the show features a human girl named Shaylee who is Deaf and uses ASL to communicate with the show’s Deaf chimp Dave.

“We’d been talking in the writers room about, how do we incorporate a human into this world in a way that is meaningful and propels a story?” A Little Wild showrunner and executive producer Johanna Stein ​​tells The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s a world where animals can talk to animals and humans can’t understand them.”

A Little Wild had already debuted Dave and his sister Pickles, an animal embodiment of a SODA (sibling of a Deaf adult), in September 2020 during the series’ first season. Alongside their inclusion, a Deaf-led consultant team — Delbert and Jevon Whetter and Justin Maurer — were called to help the series portray the two chimps and American Sign Language accurately and authentically.

“With Dave, you have a character that communicates in a different language similar to Deaf people in the United States as a marginalized community and as a linguistic minority,” Maurer, who is himself a CODA (child of a Deaf adult), says. “Pickles basically bridges communication so that her brother can be involved in conversations with other zoo animals who aren’t yet fluent in sign language, which some of the characters pick up a bit later on.”

Working with the pre-school-focused DreamWorks production from its very first episode, the trio and supervising director TJ Sullivan developed a process for animating the two chimps’ ASL through video referencing that they then used for Shaylee, through a slightly modified Zoom process.

When making translation decisions for the show’s ASL, the team was conscious of how Deaf children may sign differently — like hearing children speak differently than adults — and simplified or developed creative solutions for signs initially too complex to animate. The consultants also addressed how a character might stand in frame so their ASL is seen, and in the case of the chimps, sign hanging upside down from a branch or even with their feet, which have opposable big toes.

“The answers a lot of the times were yes, and Jevon would demonstrate how those things could be done,” Del says.

From left: Dave, Melman, Pickles and Gloria in ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

Twelve-year-old Deaf actress Shaylee Mansfield had seen the team’s work with Dave and Pickles, and was introduced to Del and Jevon through a panel discussion for the show hosted by RespectAbility. After the event, Mansfield’s mother inquired whether the production needed a Deaf actor, setting in motion a “professional dream” Del had since before the production began, “to have a Deaf actor perform their dialogue lines for animated characters in ASL using what I term as ‘sign-over’ instead of voice-over.'”

Mansfield’s arrival also finally made clear how Madagascar: A Little Wild could bridge the gap between its animal and human characters, with ASL being spoken by both. “It was a card on the wall in the writers’ room, and then fortuitously, Shaylee reached out,” Stein says. “That was when the card flashed in my brain, and I went, ‘Oh, I think this might all come together.'”

The show’s initial plans to introduce a human boy pivoted with Mansfield on board, with the now young girl taking Mansfield’s namesake. She was then credited as Shaylee’s “sign over” artist — a historic moment for an industry driven by voice work. “What’s so wonderful about having Shaylee play the character is that she signs in a different way than anyone else would,” Stein says of casting a Deaf actress for the part. “That was a real eye-opener for me because, of course, why would we assume that just anybody who knows sign language could perform this character?”

Mansfield says her sign over role is a “dream opportunity” in an industry where it has been hard to find jobs. “When I auditioned for Deaf roles, sometimes I would get the role and sometimes I would not. When I’ve auditioned for non-Deaf roles, I haven’t gotten any yet.”

Mansfield didn’t go through a traditional casting process for A Little Wild but says joining the production was different than other projects she’s auditioned for. Because of Del and Jevon’s existing relationship with the show basic asks were met.

“A few times in the past, when there were no Deaf people involved, I had to do double and triple the work to advocate for myself,” she tells THR. “This job was completely different — I got to choose my own preferred interpreter without any obstacles. Because of that, I was able to focus on delivering my best performance.”

“That happens, unfortunately, quite often,” Jevon said of the “stressful” experiences he and his brother, along with organizations like RespectAbility, address for performers like Mansfield through their consulting and advocacy. “A Deaf performer may be reluctant to ask for an interpreter for fear of how that would be received. If [the production is] resistant to that, could they lose the opportunity to audition or even be rejected before the audition.”

By the time the young actress came on board, the show had shifted from an in-person process to a virtual one due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When Sullivan first started working with the Deaf consultant duo, he says he’d sit and record their ASL performances and then go back later and edit it, moving through the best and clearest takes. During this time, they worked out kinks in the video reference process, like movements being too quick and not filming the duo from different angles.

“It’s been a learning process not only for ourselves but also for making sure that the rest of the team, like the storyboard artists and the animators down the line clearly understood what they were looking at,” he explains.

Andy, Shaylee and Dave in ‘Madagascar: A Little Wild’ Courtesy of DreamWorks Animation

Sullivan, Jevon and Del also had discussions about the dynamic of Dave and Pickles on screen, with the two Deaf consultants and brothers going through the script to offer feedback that made sure “both Pickles and Dave were equally represented. That Dave didn’t just disappear into the background,” Sullivan says. Their humorous performances of the material were also reflected in the boards and animation.

Much of this process remained the same as Mansfield joined the team, with the actress working with the consultants over Zoom on how to position her body and sign specifically for animation. “We had to really slow it down to be extremely clear, and give various angles of the lines so that the animators can see where the hand shapes and hand movements should be,” Jevon says.

For Maurer, the show’s work has provided a “touching” look at what it’s like having and interacting with Deaf family members. It’s also a chance to encourage accurate language learning at a young age that can benefit hearing children, even before they know how to speak.

“I think it’s really important for sign language to be taught by Deaf people because it’s their native language, and they are the only ones who have native-level fluency,” Maurer says. “So hearing kids learning sign from someone like Shaylee is amazing.”

The entire experience of working on this Madagascar: A Little Wild episode has helped break Stein out of her “world of assumptions” as a storyteller. “Now everything that I’m working on, I’m not only thinking, ‘Well, how can I include a Deaf point of view?’ I’m also thinking who else’s point of view have I not been thinking about,” she says.

For Mansfield, it’s another important moment to show how much Deaf talent is out there. “We want to see more characters developed, more Deaf children be inspired.”

Interviews were conducted with the assistance of Justin Maurer, and ASL interpreters Gabriel Gomez and Allisun Kale.