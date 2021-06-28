‘Made for Love’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO Max

HBO Max will again return to the world of techno-paranoia.

The WarnerMedia-backed streamer has handed out a second season renewal for its dark comedy Made for Love.

The half-hour series starring Cristin Milioti, Billy Magnussen and Ray Romano launched in April to strong reviews, with the series from showrunner Christina Lee currently boasting an impressive 96 percent critical score on RottenTomatoes.

“Made for Love is funny, dark, and entirely unique,” said Suzanna Makkos, exec vp comedy and adult animation at HBO Max. “We are thrilled to be reuniting with this dream team of talented producers, incredible cast, and CGI dolphins to tell the next chapter of this exciting story.”

Picked up straight to series in June 2019, Made for Love is based on the novel by Alissa Nutting, who alongside Lee, will serve as co-showrunner for season two. The comedy hails from Paramount Television Studios and was one of two shows that landed at HBO Max from exec producer Patrick Somerville (Maniac), joining the upcoming Station 11 at the streamer.

“We wrote an ending that I hope the audience will want to see what’s next,” Lee told THR podcast TV’s Top 5 in an interview last month. “But it is a resolution in terms of two primary relationships in the show: Hazel (Milioti) and Byron (Magnussen) and Hazel and Herbert (Romano). There’s emotional resolution at the end of the show that story-wise doesn’t have to stop there.”

Lee, who joined the series as a consultant before being elevated to showrunner, exec produces alongside Nutting, Somerville, Dean Bakopoulos, Liza Chasin and SJ Clarkson. Based on her work in season one, Lee inked an overall deal with HBO Max sibling Warner Bros. Television, where she has multiple projects in development.

Made for Love continues a strong scripted comedy track record at HBO Max, with the streamer’s first three half-hour series — including Love Life and Generation — all scoring additional episodes. The streamer has also renewed its first original dramas, The Flight Attendant and Raised by Wolves. Next up for the Casey Bloys-led platform is Jean Smart vehicle Hacks.

Paramount TV Studios, overseen by Nicole Clemens, counts Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and The Haunting franchise, TNT’s The Alienist, Hulu’s Catch-22 and Looking for Alaska, Apple’s Defending Jacob and Home Before Dark, Starz’s Heels and Amazon’s Jack Ryan among its credits.

“We’re thrilled we get the chance to work with our incredible cast and crew again. We would’ve announced the pickup earlier, but it was a beast closing Diane’s deal. Everyone thinks she’s a doll but she’s a real hard-ass,” said Lee and Nutting in a joint statement.

A return date for season two has not yet been determined.