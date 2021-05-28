‘Made for Love’ Showrunner Inks Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal (Exclusive)

Christina Lee is putting down roots at Warner Bros. Television.

The Made for Love showrunner has inked a multiple-year overall deal with the company, for whom she steers the HBO Max comedy starring Cristin Milioti.

Under the pact, Lee will create and develop new projects for the studio and, should WarnerMedia-backed HBO Max renew Made for Love, continue on as showrunner. Beyond the dark comedy, Lee is also exec producing and supervising actress-writer Greta Lee’s series adaption of Cathy Park Hong’s book Minor Feelings for A24.

“I have something in development at Netflix right now, and I have a project that I’m going out with the actress Greta Lee that I’m very excited about,” Lee told The Hollywood Reporter podcast TV’s Top 5 in April. “I’m busy, but just at the top of my mind is hoping that we get as lucky to do a season two because not only was it so rewarding for us and for me creatively, it was the most fun that I’ve ever had in my career.”

Lee boarded Made for Love after the pilot as a consultant before being bumped up to showrunner and helping to focus the season on a story from a female lens. A renewal for the well-reviewed series is expected.

“We have a lot of ideas for characters that we fell in love with and watching those actors on screen. We want to keep it going and that is our hope,” Lee said.

Repped by WME and Goodman Genow, Lee’s credits also include TBS-turned-HBO Max’s Search Party and Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer revival.