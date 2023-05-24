Leslie Jones, Eddie Izzard, Mae Martin to Host Galas at Just For Laughs Festival

Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones, Eddie Izzard and Mae Martin have joined the lineup for the Just for Laughs comedy festival as gala hosts for the 41st edition this summer.

The Montreal fest that discovered top comics like Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle and Jimmy Fallon has twice-nightly stand-up showcases at the Théâtre Maisonneuve as programming centerpieces.

This year, Jones will host a gala show on July 29, as will Martin, the Canadian breakout star of Netflix’s Feel Good comedy.

And on July 28, Izzard, whose film credits include Six Minutes to Midnight, Stephen Frears’ Victoria and Abdul and Ocean’s Thirteen, will emcee her own marquee comedy showcase in Montreal. In other lineup news, Just For Laughs said comics Ronny Chieng, Neal Brennan, Ramy Youssef, Darcy & Jer and Brad Williams will bring their solo shows for one-night performances.

Just For Laughs organizers earlier announced that Russell Peters will emcee four shows this year and that Jack Whitehall, star of the Netflix show Travels With My Father, will host his own gala show on the final weekend of this year’s festival, set to run from July 14-29.

Just for Laughs’ staple comedy club series will also return, with The Nasty Show to feature performances by Donnell Rawlings, Steph Tolev and Adrienne Iapalucci, while the Just for the Culture show at Club Soda will have appearances by Alonzo Bodden, Gianmarco Soresi, Nicole Johnson and Malik Elassal.

Just for Laughs 2023 will make additional lineup announcements in the coming weeks.