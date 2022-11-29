Skip to main content
Mae Martin Sets Netflix Stand-Up Special (Exclusive)

Abbi Jacobson will direct the hourlong special featuring the breakout star of the streamer’s ‘Feel Good.’

Mae Martin is returning to Netflix.

The breakout star of the streamer’s Feel Good has set their first hourlong stand-up comedy special. The untitled special will be directed by Broad City grad and A League of Their Own star/co-creator/co-showrunner Abbi Jacobson.

The special will be filmed Dec. 8 at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver, Canada, and debut next year globally on Netflix.

While the special marks Martin’s first hourlong set for Netflix, it’s not the actor/comedian’s first comedy appearance at Netflix. Martin previously had a half-hour set in Comedians of the World in 2019. They also participated in Netflix’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration special, which was the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics and was recorded at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival this year.

Martin created and starred in Feel Good, the semi-autobiographical comedy that was originally commissioned by Channel 4. Following an impressive critical response, Netflix renewed the comedy for a second and final season that aired last year.

All Things Comedy will produce Martin’s forthcoming special.

