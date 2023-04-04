Mae Martin Sets Netflix Limited Series ‘Tall Pines’

Mae Martin is getting back into business with Netflix.

The Canadian breakout star of the streamer’s Feel Good comedy has received a limited series order for Tall Pines, a mystery thriller which Martin will star in and showrun along with Ryan Scott.

Tall Pines, also created and executive produced by Martin, will be set in a bucolic, yet sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the “troubled teen industry,” and the eternal struggle between one generation and the next.

Eight episodes of Tall Pines have been ordered by Netflix Canada and will be produced by Sphere Media and Objective Fiction, which also made Feel Good for Netflix. Martin created and starred in Feel Good, the semi-autobiographical comedy that was originally commissioned by Channel 4.

Following an impressive critical response, Netflix renewed the comedy for a second and final season. Besides another comedy special set to debut on the streamer this year, Martin previously had a half-hour set in Comedians of the World in 2019.

Martin also participated in Netflix’s Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration special, which was recorded at Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival. The executive producer credits on Tall Pines will be shared by Ben Farrell, Hannah Mackay, Jennifer Kawaja and Bruno Dubé.

“Tall Pines is a story I’ve been dying to tell for years, and I’m beyond excited for people to see what we have in store! It’s going to be an insane roller coaster and so different to anything I’ve done before,” Martin said in a statement about the limited series to be shot in Canada.

Sphere Media is also at work on new seasons of the HBO Max/CBC comedy Sort Of, and The Sticky, a limited half-hour series with Blumhouse and Amazon. Objective Fiction is part of Objective Media Group, an All3Media company.