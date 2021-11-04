Magic Johnson Docuseries Lands at Apple

Apple is turning its lens on the life of Magic Johnson.

The streamer has landed a four-part docuseries exploring the life of the NBA star and Hall of Famer. Johnson will participate in the series from director Rick Famuyiwa (Dope).

Produced by New Slate Ventures and XTR Production, the series will follow Johnson’s early life in Lansing, Michigan, to becoming an L.A. Lakers superstar and five-time NBA champion. It will also explore his HIV status and how that news helped became more of an activist as well as an entrepreneur. The news comes ahead of the Nov. 7 30th anniversary of when Johnson went public with his HIV status.

The series will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with Johnson as well as personalities from the worlds of business and politics, those in his inner-circle and showcase what Apple dubs as an “unprecedented look” at the NBA legend.

Dirk Westervelt (Ford v. Ferrari) serves as the doc’s editor, while Rachel Morrison (Black Panther) will serve as cinematographer. The show is produced in association with H. Wood Media and Delirio Films.

The Magic series joins an Apple docu slate that also includes Boys State, The Velvet Underground and the Beastie Boys Story, among others.