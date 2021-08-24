Netflix’s ‘Magic: The Gathering’ Taps Brandon Routh to Lead Cast

Netflix’s animated Magic: The Gathering animated series is running full-steam ahead.

Set to bow in late 2022, Brandon Routh (Superman Returns, Legends of Tomorrow) will lead the voice cast of the series from exec producer Jeff Klein (Transformers: Prime).

Picked up straight to series in June 2019, the anime series unites familiar and well-loved Planeswalkers for Magic fans and introduces new characters to tell a new story. Routh will voice the role of Gideon, an unfalteringly heroic Planeswalker in the Magic: The Gathering multiverse.

Scripts for the first season have already been completed after Klein replaced Avengers: Endgame siblings Joe and Anthony Russo to steer the show’s creative. Klein’s team includes co-exec producer/story editor Steve Meleching (Star Wars: The Clone Wars).

Routh, who said in a video to accompany the announcement that he’s been playing M: TG since he was 16, also counts roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Chuck among his credits. He’s repped by UTA Main Title and Goodman Genow. “I love this world and I’m very excited to be part of this animated series,” he said.

Wizards of the Coast, the parent company of M:TG, also confirmed during its Magic Showcase 2021, that Django Wexler will pen an upcoming novel that will serve as a a fast-follow prequel to the Netflix show. The novel will bow alongside the launch of the Netflix series and follow Planeswalkers Gideon Jura and Jace Beleren adventuring together as they right wrongs across the multiverse.

The Netflix series and corresponding novel will bow at a date to be determined in late 2022.