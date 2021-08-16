Magnolia Network Renews 9 Series, Sets Expanded Fall Slate (Exclusive)

A month after its highly anticipated launch, Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network solidifying its slate for the fall and beyond.

Magnolia Network has handed out season two renewals for eight of its original series: Family Dinner, First Time Fixer, Homegrown, Inn the Works, The Lost Kitchen, Point of View: A Designer Profile, Restoration Road With Clint Harp and Super Dad. Flagship series Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines has also been picked up for a fourth and fifth season, with a launch later this year likely.

Additionally, Magnolia Network has picked up three new titles that will launch on the Discovery+ platform in the fall: The Katie Button Project with four time James Beard Award-nominee chef Katie Button, An American Story and In With the Old. The trio beefs up a fall slate that also includes previously announced unscripted offerings including Art in Bloom With Helen Dealtry, The Established Home (previously known as Jean Stoffer Design) and Making Modern With Brooke and Brice.

“On the heels of a successful July 15 launch on Discovery+, we are pleased to announce renewals of nine Magnolia Network originals in addition to three new titles slated to drop later this year,” said Allison Page, global president of magnolia and DTC. “We are thrilled to welcome these new stories and their storytellers to Magnolia Network. Whether it’s restoring homes and abandoned structures, cooking new dishes or exploring and uncovering hidden gems throughout the country, these new shows and workshops celebrate experiences we can share with one another –— the kinds of shows you can watch with friends and family alike!”

In the works since late 2018, the Gainses picked up their first series for Magnolia Network in October 2019. The formal launch of the Magnolia Network on Discovery+ was delayed as the pandemic forced production on lifestyle shows to be shut down. Magnolia Network was available on Discovery+ on the latter platform’s debut in January, with a sizable slate of originals unveiled in July. The linear launch is earmarked for January 2022, when the DIY network is rebranded as Magnolia Network.

Here’s a full list of Magnolia Network’s fall slate, along with premiere dates:

Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11 – new documentary to premiere Sept. 7

Four families with children who were born after their fathers perished on 9/11 share their stories of bravery and inspiration. They also reflect on how they rebuilt hope for their futures and came of age over the past 20 years.



Making Modern with Brooke and Brice – new series to premiere Sept. 10 Married duo Brooke and Brice Gilliam have flipped the script on traditional home renovation roles—with Brooke as the builder and Brice as the designer. As more clients seek out their work, they take a leap of faith to launch a home remodeling business.

An American Story – new series to premiere Sept. 24 This inspiring anthology series celebrates remarkable people hidden in the fabric of America and reveals the inspirational stories they have to share.

In With the Old – new series to premiere Oct. 1 Designers, builders and old-home enthusiasts in small towns and big cities across America reimagine and transform abandoned structures by preserving their historical integrity while giving them new purpose.

Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry – new series to premiere Oct. 29 Artist Helen Dealtry gives a glimpse into her creative process in this studio-based painting series, sharing the how-to of her original creations from start to finish.

– The Established Home (f.k.a. Jean Stoffer Design) – new series to premiere Nov. 19 Designer Jean Stoffer takes on some of her most ambitious projects to date around her hometown of Grand Rapids, MI. She shares the inspiration behind her stunning designs, as well as the important role family plays in her life and business.

The Katie Button Project (wt) – new series to premiere TBD this fall Award-winning chef and restaurateur Katie Button explores the origins and stories behind different delicious ingredients. She also shares her knowledge of cooking techniques to inspire others to be more curious, creative and joyful cooks.

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines – Season 4 and 5 Premieres Infused with her warmth and passion for all things family, Joanna Gaines spends time in the kitchen sharing her favorite recipes, where they come from and why she finds herself returning to them time and time again.

Family Dinner – Season 2 Premiere Host Andrew Zimmern visits families across America to explore how the cultural, regional and historical facets of who we are inform what and how we eat.

– First Time Fixer – Season 2 Premiere First-time house renovators take their home renovation dreams into their own hands and experience the risk and reward that comes with trying something new.

Homegrown – Season 2 Premiere Atlanta-based farmer Jamila Norman helps families transform their outdoor spaces into beautiful and functional backyard farms while exploring the joy and benefits of growing your own food.

Inn the Works – Season 2 Premiere After her epic renovation in Big Bear, CA, Lindsey Kurowski is back and ready to go even bigger. Joined by a few new faces, Lindsey will look to bring back the historic Springs Inn located in the Berkshires, Massachusetts. With a keen sense of design, her skilled team and a bit of luck, she will turn this sleepy inn into a vacationer’s dream.

