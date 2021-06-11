Magnolia Workshops: Chip and Joanna Gaines Set Inaugural Slate

With the streaming launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network almost a month away, the new lifestyles platform has firmed up its slate of courses for its sister platform — Magnolia Workshops.

Featuring a slew craftspeople, many of them part of Magnolia’s growing slate of original programming, the courses will focus on home design, cooking, gardening and the arts.

“As we’ve been building this network of shows, what we’ve experienced along the way is just how powerful these stories and storytellers are,” said the Gaineses, in a joint statement. “They shake us out of our daily routines and encourage us to see old things in new ways, drawing us toward interests and curiosities we maybe haven’t considered before. And we loved the idea of creating a natural next step—a place where people could take that interest or curiosity and learn how to bring it to life. For us, that’s what these workshops are all about—an opportunity to learn from one another and nudge us toward the things that inspire us.”

The workshops will be available to Discovery+ subscribers through the forthcoming Magnolia stand-alone app, serving as a MasterClass of sorts for lifestyles enthusiasts. Inaugural instructors include Floret founder Erin Benzakein, four-time James Beard Award nominee Chef Katie Button, plant and interior stylist Hilton Carter, watercolor painter and textile designer Helen Dealtry, interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, pastry chef Zoë François, Magnolia designer and stylist Hilary Walker and painter Rebecca Weller. Additional courses are expected to be added on a regular basis.

“We’re thrilled to formally announce Magnolia Workshops, a collection of courses taught by some of the most trusted and talented names in home and design, cooking, gardening and the arts — each one hand-selected by Joanna,” said Allison Page, Magnolia and DTC global president. “From the very beginning, our vision for this product was to create a unique, inspiring and fully-immersive experience that reflects and embodies the Magnolia brand consumers know and love. With Magnolia Workshops, users will have an opportunity to move beyond their curiosities and into action — at a pace and skill level that works for them — anytime, anywhere. We cannot wait to introduce these Workshops to the world on July 15.”

The following Magnolia Workshop courses will be available for discovery+ subscribers via the Magnolia app on July 15:

The Flower Growing Guide – Start your own flower garden with Erin Benzakein, founder of the flower farm and seed company Floret. (7 Chapters)

One of the nation’s leading “farmer-florists,” Floret founder Erin Benzakein specializes in growing unique flowers on her Washington State farm. Her vision has kept the company blooming, which now includes a mail-order seed company, three books, and a flower farming workshop for budding floral enthusiasts. Erin is also featured in the Magnolia Network original series Growing Floret.

Techniques for Cooking – Sharpen your knowledge in the kitchen with Chef Katie Button’s fundamental cooking techniques. (10 Chapters)

A Southern chef with a scientific mind, Katie Button worked for some of the world’s best chefs before opening her own restaurants, Cúrate Bar de Tapas and La Bodega by Cúrate, to rave reviews. Receiving four James Beard nominations and many editorial features, she now inspires the at-home chef with Cúrate: Authentic Spanish Food from an American Kitchen, her first cookbook of authentic Spanish recipes.



Guide to Houseplants – Grow your skills in houseplant care and presentation with plant expert and stylist Hilton Carter. (7 Chapters)

Hilton Carter's journey as a novice gardener blossomed into a career as a plant stylist, author, and artist. His wisdom inspires people of all skill levels—as he shares his advice for plant care and styling through books and social media. He lives in Baltimore with his wife, pets, and over 200 indoor plants.

Helen Dealtry is a watercolor painter, textile designer, and multi-disciplinary artist. Honing her creative techniques and insights from across the world, Helen has established herself as an expert instructor with students traveling to her custom workshops in the Hudson Valley. She is also featured in the forthcoming Magnolia Network original series Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry.

Making a Design Statement – Create distinctive, statement-making designs in your home with designer Brian Patrick Flynn. (10 Chapters)

Brian Patrick Flynn has solidified himself as the go-to designer for bright, comfortable and wildly original spaces. Growing up with an eye for home design and architecture, Brian began his career in TV as a set decorator, which led to on-camera opportunities where he was able to showcase his self-taught design skills and energetic personality. In 2010, Brian started his own production design company, specializing in lifestyle content for interior design, construction and architecture brands. Brian resides in Georgia with his husband and is also featured in the Magnolia Network original series Mind for Design.

Fundamentals of Baking: Cookies – Master the tips, tricks and secrets for baking the perfect cookies from pastry chef and cookbook author Zoë François. (8 Chapters)

Zoë François is a trained pastry chef, best-selling cookbook author and nationally-celebrated baking instructor who has become a leader in the world of baking. She has a gift for bringing the joy and empowerment of baking to enthusiasts of all skill levels. Breaking down the secrets of talented pastry chefs and home bakers alike, Zoë teaches how to achieve beautiful and delicious desserts right from home. She is also featured in the Magnolia Network original series Zoë Bakes.

Fundamentals of Styling: The Living Room – Learn the principles of designing a living room tailored to your lifestyle with Magnolia designer Hilary Walker. (6 Chapters)

Fundamentals of Styling: The Dining Room – Bring your dream dining room to life with key styling tips from Magnolia designer Hilary Walker. (6 Chapters)

Hilary Walker is a creative director and stylist at Magnolia. After studying interior design, she moved into a decade of creating inspired spaces for photo shoots and television. Her approach is vibrant, artful and collected—with a focus on vintage and one-of-a-kind.



The Basics of Painting: Acrylics – Become an artist at any skill level with painter Rebecca Weller’s foundational techniques of acrylic still life painting. (8 Chapters)

Rebecca Weller has been a professional acrylic artist for more than two decades, best known for her paintings of birds and flowers. She spent the last four years working as the visual creative director for Magnolia. She currently lives in Waco, Texas with her family and paints and hosts workshops in her art studio.