‘Magnum P.I.’ Moves Into Fall as NBC Tweaks Schedule

Fall schedule revisions continue at the broadcast networks, with NBC the latest to tweak its lineup.

NBC’s makeover for its lineup isn’t as drastic as that of CBS — which had to do a nearly full teardown of its initially announced slate — but amid ongoing labor strikes in the industry, the network won’t have several shows it planned to roll out in the fall.

Most notably, the three Chicago shows and two Law & Order dramas from Dick Wolf that NBC announced in May won’t debut in the fall as SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America are striking against studios and streamers while seeking better contracts. A comedy block of Night Court and new series Extended Family, originally planned for Tuesday nights, is also being held.

NBC will move Magnum P.I., which has the back half of a 20-episode order, and Canadian import Transplant into the fall to help plug some of those gaps and expand the footprint of The Voice. The former will pair with Quantum Leap — which stayed in production after wrapping its first season — on Wednesday nights, while Transplant will run on Thursdays. Reruns of shows in the Chicago and L&O franchises will run at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Night Court also stayed in production after finishing its first season, but sources say only two episodes were finished before strikes began — not enough to launch a fall comedy block with Extended Family, which filmed off-cycle and has more episodes ready to go. The Voice will expand to two hours on Tuesdays to plug that hole, with the first hour being a recap of the Monday show.

First-year dramas The Irrational and Found, which also filmed off-cycle and thus have full runs ready for fall, will air at 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. A Thursday edition of Dateline will also help fill out the schedule.

ABC and Fox have fall slates that are almost entirely filled with unscripted programming. The CW will rely on a mix of unscripted shows and acquired scripted series, but it did bump All American from the fall to midseason.

NBC’s schedule and premiere dates for fall are below. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

Saturday, Sept. 2

7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT: Big Ten Saturday Night

Thursday, Sept. 7

8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT: NFL Kickoff

Sunday, Sept. 10

7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT: Football Night in America

8:20 p.m. ET/5:20 p.m. PT: Sunday Night Football

Monday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: The Voice

10 p.m.: The Irrational

Wednesday, Sept. 27

9 p.m.: America’s Got Talent (finale)

Friday, Sept. 29

9 p.m.: Dateline

Tuesday, Oct. 3

10 p.m.: Found

Wednesday, Oct. 4

8 p.m.: Chicago Med/Fire/PD reruns

9 p.m.: Magnum P.I.

10 p.m.: Quantum Leap

Thursday, Oct. 5

8 p.m.: Law & Order/SVU/Organized Crime reruns

9 p.m.: Transplant

10 p.m.: Dateline

Friday, Nov. 3

8 p.m.: The Wall



