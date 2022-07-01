‘Magnum P.I.’ Moving to NBC With Two-Season Order

NBC has closed a deal to pick up Magnum P.I., saving the action-drama series that CBS canceled in May, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

NBC has ordered two more seasons of Magnum P.I., with each season containing 10 episodes. The additional two seasons follow four from the CBS Studios/Universal Television production completed at CBS. NBC also has the option for more season of the reboot.

Debuting in 2018, the series stars Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang.

The show is a reboot of the popular 1980s series starring Tom Selleck. The update still takes place in Hawaii and stars Hernandez as Thomas Magnum, a former Navy SEAL turned private investigator.

During its run on CBS, Magnum P.I. was one of the highest-rated series on broadcast television. At the time of its cancelation, the show was averaging about 7.4 million viewers and had a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 for its fourth season.

Magnum P.I. comes from executive producers Eric Guggenheim, Barbie Kligman, John Davis, Justin Lin and John Fox, with Guggenheim serving as showrunner. Peter Lenkov developed the reboot and ran its first two seasons before being fired and released from an overall deal at CBS Studios.