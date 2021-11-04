‘Maid’ Makes Big Jump, Dave Chappelle’s ‘Closer’ Debuts in Streaming Rankings

Netflix’s Maid took a big jump in the streaming rankings for Oct. 4-10, and Dave Chappelle’s controversial stand-up special The Closer debuted among the top 10 original titles.

Squid Game remained the overall No. 1, racking up more than 3 billion minutes of watch time, per Nielsen. Seinfeld made its first appearance in the top 10 acquired shows after migrating to Netflix from Hulu.

Maid, starring Margaret Qualley, more than doubled its viewing time from the previous week and climbed to second place behind Squid Game with 1.9 billion minutes of viewing time. The second-place show from Sept. 27-Oct. 3, Midnight Mass, fell back to fourth place with 707 million minutes.

The Closer, which sparked internal dissent at Netflix and an Oct. 20 walkout by some staffers over Chappelle’s anti-transgender material, debuted with 399 million minutes of viewing time, ranking seventh among originals. Apple’s Ted Lasso (507 million) grew a little in the week of its second season finale. Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (248 million minutes) was the only other non-Netflix show in the top 10 originals.

Squid Game cracked the 3 billion minute mark for the second week in a row. Its 3.02 billion minutes of watch time was off by just 7 percent from a week earlier. The final season of On My Block debuted in third with 776 million minutes.

Seinfeld ranked second among acquired series (to kids’ show Cocomelon) with 590 million minutes of viewing time. Nielsen says the classic sitcom was big among younger viewers, with about a quarter of its Netflix audience being younger than the show itself (32 years).

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for Oct. 4-10 are below.

Original Series

1. Squid Game (Netflix), 3.02 billion minutes viewed

2. Maid (Netflix), 1.9 billion

3. On My Block (Netflix), 776 million

4. Midnight Mass (Netflix), 707 million

5. Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), 507 million

6. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 505 million

7. Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix), 399 million

8. Lucifer (Netflix), 359 million

9. Sex Education (Netflix), 283 million

10. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu), 248 million

Acquired Series

1. Cocomelon (Netflix), 626 million

2. Seinfeld (Netflix), 590 million

3. NCIS (Netflix), 569 million

4. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 506 million

5. The Blacklist (Netflix), 455 million

6. Heartland (Netflix), 426 million

7. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 419 million

8. Good Witch (Netflix), 368 million

9. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 298 million

10. Supernatural (Netflix), 282 million