‘Maisel’ Creators Set Next Amazon Show: Ballet Drama Starring Luke Kirby

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators have formalized their next series under their overall deal with Amazon, and it’s got a premise that calls back to the duo’s beloved Bunheads and a couple of recognizable faces.

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino have scored a two-season, straight-to-series order for Étoile, a drama set in the world of ballet that is set to reunite them with Maisel favorite Luke Kirby and Gideon Glick. Camille Cottin (Call My Agent!), Simon Callow (Outlander), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents) and David Alvarez (West Side Story) will star alongside Kirby and Glick.

Étoile is set in New York City and Paris and follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars.

“Well, guess that plan for early retirement will have to wait. Instead, we’ve decided to embark on an international journey with an unbelievable group of players and the most talented ballet dancers in the world. We will sleep when we’re dead,” the married showrunning duo said in a statement. The couple has already wrapped production on the fifth and final season of Maisel, which wraps its run on the streamer May 26.

The Palladinos together will write, direct and exec produce Étoile, which translates in English to Star. The couple has been based with an overall deal at Amazon since 2017, before Maisel became an Emmy winner for the retail giant/streamer and under its previous executive regime. Maisel co-EP Dhana Rivera Gilbert will also exec produce, while Scott Ellis will serve as co-EP.

During its run, Maisel so far has won 20 Emmys including outstanding comedy series. Sherman-Palladino made Emmy history with wins for both comedy writing and comedy directing in the same year. The show, which gave the beloved showrunners the industry recognition that had eluded them with critical favorites Bunheads and Gilmore Girls, also earned a prestigious Peabody Award.

Étoile becomes the Palladinos’ latest series and comes after they spent 18 beloved episodes exploring the life of a Vegas showgirl who ends up teaching ballet alongside her mother-in-law in the former ABC Family (now Freeform) series Bunheads. The Sutton Foster starrer was shockingly canceled after one season. The couple’s credits also include Girlmore Girls and its Netflix follow-up, A Year in the Life.

Kirby, for his part, also won an Emmy for his Maisel role as Lenny Bruce. He started out as a recurring character in its first three seasons before being promoted to regular in season four. He continues to recur as the comedian and Midge’s friend. His credits also include The Deuce and a lead role in Panhandle. On the film side, he has had roles in Boston Strangler, No Man of God, Glass, A Dog’s Purpose and Take This Waltz. On stage, Kirby’s performances have included parts in Judgement Day and Too Much, Too Much, Too Many.

The Paris-based Cottin’s credits include the hit French show Call My Agent. Her credits also include House of Gucci and Killing Eve. She played the lead in the French adaptation of Amazon’s Emmy-winning Phoebe Waller-Bridge series Fleabag.

Callow starred as Mozart in Amadeus and counts A Room With a View, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Shakespeare in Love, Outlander and Hawkeye.

De Laâge started out as a dancer and made her acting debut with Breathe and counts The Mad Women’s Ball among her credits.

Glick, meanwhile, joined Maisel in season four and counts American Horror Story, The Detour, Devious Maids and Broadway’s Spring Awakening. In addition to acting in Étoile, Glick is also staffed as a writer on the series.

Rounding out the cast is Alvarez, who starred as Bernardo in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story. The U.S. Army vet also won a Tony for his role in Billy Elliot.

The Palladinos are repped by CAA.