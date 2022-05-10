Maisie Williams Boards Apple Fashion Drama ‘The New Look’ (Exclusive)

Maisie Williams is moving from Westeros to the fashion world.

The Game of Thrones graduate has joined the cast of Apple drama series The New Look. The series stars Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline) and Juliette Binoche (Chocolat) as Christian Dior and Coco Chanel, respectively.

Set to be filmed exclusively in Paris and inspired by true events, Apple says The New Look is an “epic thriller” that “centers on the pivotal moment in the 20th century when Paris led the world back to life through its fashion icons: Christian Dior, whose creations dominated world fashion in the decade following World War II. The interwoven saga will include the surprising stories of Dior’s contemporaries and rivals: the grand dame Coco Chanel, Balmain, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Yves Saint Laurent and more.

Williams will play Catherine Dior, Christian’s younger sister and Medal of Honor winner for Courage in the cause of Freedom. The actress, who earned two Emmy nominations for her role as Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy drama Game of Thrones, next will play punk icon Jordan in Danny Boyle’s limited series Pistol, which bows May 31 on the FX tab on Hulu. She’s repped by WME, Ocean Avenue Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman.

The New Look is written, exec produced and directed by Todd A. Kessler (Bloodline, Damages) and is produced in-house by Apple Studios. It marks the first production for the newly formed producing partnership between Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers, Salt) and Kessler. Bloodline alum Mark A. Baker will produce.

Sources describe The New Look as a potential anthology that could feature a new fashion-set story each season. The series was greenlit in February and marks a reunion for Mendelsohn with Kessler. The duo previously collaborated on three seasons of Netflix’s Bloodline, which Kessler created alongside his older brother, Glenn Kessler, and the siblings’ former Damages collaborator Daniel Zelman. The trio, known professionally as KZK, split a few years ago to explore other opportunities.

A premiere date has not been determined.