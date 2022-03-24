‘The Serpent,’ ‘Poldark’ Producer Mammoth Names James Penny CEO, Samantha McMillon Managing Director

Mammoth Screen, the British production company behind an array of prestige TV dramas, including Poldark, The Serpent, World on Fire and several Agatha Christie adaptations with the BBC and Amazon, has named Samantha McMillon its new managing director.

The appointment sees current joint managing directors, Damian Timmer, who co-founded the company in 2007, and James Penny elevated to chief creative officer and CEO, respectively. Jon Williams will remain as chief operating officer.

McMillon will join from ITV Studios where she is currently commercial director for in-house U.K. drama labels and will have a role across Mammoth’s development and production slates, helping foster new relationships domestically and internationally to support the future growth of the company. She built her relationship with Mammoth while partnering with the team to launch Poldark to global audiences.

In addition to McMillon’s arrival, Sheena Bucktowonsing also joins Mammoth as an executive producer, working across such shows as the second season of World on Fire, having previously worked on the last three seasons of Doctor Who, most recently as a producer.

“Sam’s arrival marks the beginning of a new phase of Mammoth; post pandemic we’re looking forward to making more ambitious and varied shows for a variety of buyers, and Sam is going to be key to that,” said Timmer. “The drama landscape has changed fundamentally in recent years, and we will gain from Sam’s expertise as a leader and from her experience piecing together production finance, maintaining talent relationships and increasing commercial value.”

Added McMillon: “I am delighted to be joining Mammoth at this exciting moment for the company. My real passion is facilitating story telling on the local and international stage and I cannot wait to begin working alongside Damien, James and Jon. They are a formidable trio, and I am excited to join them and the wider team to help realize Mammoth’s ambitious aims for the future.”

Forthcoming shows for Mammoth include the second season of Noughts + Crosses for BBC One, new series Grime Kids for BBC Three, an adaptation of Tom Jones for PBS’ Masterpiece and ITV, McDonald and Dodds season three for ITV and Hugh Laurie’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? for Britbox.