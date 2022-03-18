‘Star Wars’: Christopher Lloyd Joins ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 (Exclusive)

Christopher Lloyd is adding another iconic sci-fi franchise to his storied career.

The Back to the Future actor is on the call sheet for The Mandalorian, the Disney+ Star Wars show that is currently filming its third season in Southern California.

Character details for his role are being kept locked in the trunk of a DeLorean, but it has been described as guest-starring in nature. Lucasfilm could not be reached for comment.

Lloyd played time-traveling scientist Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future trilogy (1985-1990), with the role becoming the most enduring in his long career. On the sci-fi front, he also played the villainous Klingon Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984). He is a multiple Emmy winner, including for the seminal sitcom Taxi (1978-83). Recently, he appeared in the Bob Odenkirk action movie Nobody for Universal, as well as the George Clooney-directed The Tender Bar.

The Mandalorian has a record of bringing in characters from legendary franchises. Michael Biehn, the star of The Terminator, appeared in a memorable season two episode, for example.

The Mandalorian, from executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, launched in November 2019 as Disney+’s flagship show, helping propel impressive subscriber growth. Season two ran in late 2020, with the first spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, debuting Dec. 28. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as a bounty hunter who becomes embroiled with Grogu, a young charge of the alien race that also counts Yoda as a member. Along with Pascal, series mainstays expected to return include Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

No release date has been revealed for The Mandalorian season three. Lucasfilm is currently prepping for the May 25 debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor.