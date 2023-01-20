‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Draws Record 83.5M Views In First 24 Hours (Exclusive)

The trailer for the third season of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian drew a record 83.5 million views in its first 24 hours after premiering Jan. 16 during the NFL wild card playoff game.

That’s easily the top showing for a Star Wars Disney+ series, according to Disney. The trailer debuted online after it appeared on the TV broadcast. Previously, a trailer for Star Wars series Obi Wan-Kenobi attracted roughly 58 million views.

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian launched on Disney+ in November 2019 and quickly became the streamer’s flagship series (Baby Yoda in particular became an overnight cultural icon). Season two followed in late 2020. The series has spawned multiple spinoffs, including 2022’s The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Rosario Dawson-led series, Ahsoka.

According to the logline for season three, “The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.” Pedro Pascal returns as Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, who travels the galaxy with Grogu (AKA Baby Yoda). The cast also includes Katee Sackhoff, Weathers, Amy Sedaris, Emily Swallow and Giancarlo Esposito.

Conversation about the trailer centered on such themes at seeing Din Djarin and Grogu reunited, as well as seeing Grogu use the Force.

In addition to showcasing new footage, Disney revealed the directors of season three Monday, including series alum Rick Famuyiwa, Black Panther cinematographer Rachel Morrison, Minari filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, Mandalorian actor Carl Weathers, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s Peter Ramsey and returning Mando director Bryce Dallas Howard.

Favreau once again serves as showrunner, executive producing alongside Dave Filoni, Famuyiwa, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck co-executive produce.

The Mandalorian season three debuts March 1.