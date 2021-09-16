Mandy Patinkin to Star in Hulu Detective Drama From ‘Stumptown’ Duo

Hulu may have found its version of Knives Out.

The Disney-backed streamer has handed out a pilot order for drama Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem and tapped Homeland alum Mandy Patinkin to lead the cast.

Here’s how Hulu describes the potential series: “How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something… but is one of them a killer? That’s what the World’s Once Greatest Detective, Rufus Cotesworth, and his protégée aim to discover. The truth at all cost.”

Patinkin will take on the role of Rufus. The cast also includes Violett Beane (God Friended Me, The Flash), Lauren Patten (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, Succession), Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou and Rahul Kohli (Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass).

Stumptown duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams will pen the script, exec produce and serve as showrunners on the drama. Marc Webb will exec produce the pilot and direct via his Black Lamb banner. Career Opportunities is produced by ABC Signature, where Webb is based with an overall deal.

Weiss is repped by WME and Morris Yorn. McAdams is with UTA and Jackoway Austen.

Marc Webb is with CAA and Jamie Feldman. Emmy winner Patinkin also counts The Princess Bride and, more recently, a role in Paramount+’s The Good Fight among his credits. He’s with ICM Partners and Echo Lake Entertainment.