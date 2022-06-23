Mandy Patinkin, Kathryn Grody Inspire Showtime Comedy ‘Seasoned’

Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody’s lives and relationship have inspired a Showtime scripted comedy.

The Paramount Global-backed premium cable network has handed out a pilot order to half-hour comedy Seasoned, starring the married actors and recent viral sensations. The couple’s son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin, and Ewen Wright co-created the series and co-write the pilot.

Seasoned follows the “delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody — roles they’ve been rehearsing for the last 43 years. The source of their unending magic is the same as their unending woe: that they’ve stayed together all this time.”

Production will begin in July in New York City. Jax Media is the studio.

“Mandy and Kathryn helped me and millions of online viewers get through the pandemic with their wonderfully warm, funny and inspired social media posts,” said Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine. “Together they fearlessly show us the joy and the chaos of marriage, aging and grappling with the indignities of everyday life. We are thrilled to welcome them back to Showtime, along with their talented son Gideon and his partner Ewen who are expanding their posts into a half-hour comedy pilot for us.”

Patinkin is a seven-time Emmy nominee, earning four of them for his role on Showtime’s Homeland. Grody earned a Drama Desk nom for her play, A Mom’s Life and counts stage credits including Top Girls, The Marriage of Bette and Boo and features My Bodyguard, Reds, The Big Fix and Limbo.

Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch and Isabel Richardon exec produce alongside Wright, Grody-Patinkin, Patinkin and Grody. Wright will direct the pilot, with Jake Fuller set to produce.

The pilot comes at a busy time for Patinkin, who will star in Hulu drama series Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem.