Mandy Patinkin’s Writers Strike Rant with ‘Princess Bride’ Sign Goes Viral

Mandy Patinkin was trending on Twitter for a viral video (below) of the Homeland actor on the writers’ strike picket line yelling his support for writers.

The Emmy-winner was outside Warner Bros. Discovery’s offices in New York and carrying a sign inspired by his beloved Princess Bride character, Inigo Montoya, that read: “You Killed Residuals Prepare to Pay.”

“Don’t be stupid!” Patinkin yells at an unseen person (presumably a studio executive, given the context). “Make sure you take care of people! You guys make millions and million of dollars! For gods sakes! Without the writers, we have nothing! They create the stories that make our hearts beat! Help out now!”

Patinkin also tweeted a photo of himself with Bob Odenkirk, bringing together a Saul from Breaking Bad and Saul from Homeland.

The 70-year-old is known for being both a passionate actor and an activist for various various causes. “I wasn’t always the liberal snowflake Hollywood elitist pinko commie socialist Democrat some of my Twitter commenters tell me I am,” the actor wrote in an essay for CNN in 2020, and credited his wife Kathryn for helping him get involved in various causes (such as supporting Joe Biden’s campaign for president).

The Writers Guild of America called for its first work stoppage in 15 years last week after they didn’t come to terms with the studios — represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — on a series of contract points that the union considers significant to the future of their industry. Writers are seeking a boost in compensation and residuals (particularly pay from streaming distribution), a health plan increase, protection from studios taking advantage of “mini-rooms” (where writers prepare for a show in advance) and guidelines on the use of AI.