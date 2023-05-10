Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Mandy Patinkin’s Writers Strike Rant with ‘Princess Bride’ Sign Goes Viral

"Don't be stupid! You guys make millions and millions of dollars!" scolded the 'Homeland' actor on the picket line.

Mandy Patinkin
Mandy Patinkin Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mandy Patinkin was trending on Twitter for a viral video (below) of the Homeland actor on the writers’ strike picket line yelling his support for writers.

The Emmy-winner was outside Warner Bros. Discovery’s offices in New York and carrying a sign inspired by his beloved Princess Bride character, Inigo Montoya, that read: “You Killed Residuals Prepare to Pay.”

“Don’t be stupid!” Patinkin yells at an unseen person (presumably a studio executive, given the context). “Make sure you take care of people! You guys make millions and million of dollars! For gods sakes! Without the writers, we have nothing! They create the stories that make our hearts beat! Help out now!”

Related Stories

Charlie Day attends the Los Angeles red carpet premiere of Roadside Attractions & Lionsgate's "Fool's Paradise," a Charlie Day film at TCL Multiplex on May 09, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Movies

Charlie Day Skips Press Line at 'Fool's Paradise' Premiere Amid WGA Strike

When writers strike, protest signs have some extra oomph.
Business

"Nice Tesla (You're Welcome)": A Roundup of Writers Strike Protest Signs

Patinkin also tweeted a photo of himself with Bob Odenkirk, bringing together a Saul from Breaking Bad and Saul from Homeland.

The 70-year-old is known for being both a passionate actor and an activist for various various causes. “I wasn’t always the liberal snowflake Hollywood elitist pinko commie socialist Democrat some of my Twitter commenters tell me I am,” the actor wrote in an essay for CNN in 2020, and credited his wife Kathryn for helping him get involved in various causes (such as supporting Joe Biden’s campaign for president).

The Writers Guild of America called for its first work stoppage in 15 years last week after they didn’t come to terms with the studios — represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — on a series of contract points that the union considers significant to the future of their industry. Writers are seeking a boost in compensation and residuals (particularly pay from streaming distribution), a health plan increase, protection from studios taking advantage of “mini-rooms” (where writers prepare for a show in advance) and guidelines on the use of AI.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad