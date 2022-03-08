Mandy Patinkin’s ‘Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem’ a Go at Hulu

Hulu is getting on the case.

The Disney-backed streamer has handed out a 10-episode series order to drama Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem. The Knives Out-like show hails from Stumptown duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams and stars Homeland alum Mandy Patinkin. Weiss and McAdams serve as co-showrunners.

Murder and Mayhem has been in the works since September, when Hulu picked up the drama to pilot and set the Emmy-winner to lead a cast that also includes Violett Beane (God Friended Me, The Flash), Lauren Patten (Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill, Succession), Hugo Diego Garcia, Angela Zhou and Rahul Kohli (Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass). Pardis Saremi rounds out the cast. Marc Webb directed the ABC Signature-produced pilot and exec produces alongside Mark Martin.

Here’s the official logline, per Hulu: “How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something … but is one of them a killer? That’s what the World’s Once Greatest Detective, Rufus Cotesworth (Patinkin), and his protégée aim to discover. The truth at all cost.”

Murder and Mayhem joins a Hulu slate that also includes The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building, Nine Perfect Strangers, The Dropout, Pam & Tommy, The Girl From Plainville, The Great, Ramy and Normal People, among many others.