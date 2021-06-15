‘Manifest’ Canceled After Three Seasons by NBC

From Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke, Manifest is described as an "emotionally rich, unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny." When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible. Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina and Parveen Kaur star in the series.

Manifest has been grounded.

NBC has decided to cancel the missing plane mystery thriller after three seasons, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The news comes despite the show’s first two seasons currently ranking as most popular series on Netflix in the U.S.

Yet NBC elected Monday night to conclude the series, which is produced by Warner Bros. and Universal.

Manifest creator Jeff Rake, who has previously said he has a six-season plan for the show, expressed his disappointment on Twitter: “My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest.”

As of Tuesday morning, #SaveManifest was trending on Twitter.

Indeed it’s always possible — and, nowadays, more likely than ever — that another outlet could step in to rescue the production, especially with deep-pocketed Netflix already in the mix. The show debuted on Netflix last week and quickly shot to its top slot. How many actual viewers that ranking translates into, and how long it will remain at the top, is obviously unclear. On NBC, the show debuted to roughly 10 million viewers for its first season, but by season three had slid all the way down to roughly three million viewers per episode — the sort of steep ratings dive a show typically can’t pull out of.

Manifest is about a plane that mysteriously lands years after takeoff and its passengers return to a world that has moved on without them. It stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and Athena Karkanis.

Manifest was one of four shows awaiting a renewal verdict by NBC after the conclusion of the 2020-2021 season. Debris and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist were likewise canceled, while Good Girls is still awaiting its fate.