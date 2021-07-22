‘Manifest’ Racks Up More Big Streaming Numbers

Manifest spent its second consecutive week as the top overall streaming title in Nielsen’s rankings for June 21-27. Loki also repeated as the No. 1 original series, though it declined some in its third week on Disney+.

For the second week in a row, the first two seasons of Manifest recorded more than 2 billion minutes of watch time on Netflix — marking some of the highest tallies for an acquired show since Nielsen began releasing weekly rankings 10 months ago. The show’s 2.05 billion minutes was down about 17 percent from the previous week, but the continued strong showing for the series on streaming has led to the possibility of a resurrection for the mystery drama.

Loki spent a second straight week as the top original show, though it was down by 19.5 percent (886 million minutes to 713 million) for the week its third episode premiered (Nielsen measures viewing of all episodes in a series for its streaming rankings). Nonetheless, it held a lead of 110 million minutes over the second-ranked original, Netflix’s Lucifer (603 million).

Amazon’s Bosch (423 million minutes of watch time) made its debut in the top 10 with the release of its final season on June 25. Pixar’s Luca was far and away the No. 1 movie, racking up more than 1.7 billion minutes on Disney+.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix.

Nielsen’s top 10 streaming series for June 21-27 are below.

Original Series

1. Loki (Disney+), 713 million minutes viewed

2. Lucifer (Netflix), 603 million

3. Bosch (Amazon), 423 million

4. Workin’ Moms (Netflix), 394 million

5. Sweet Tooth (Netflix), 359 million

6. Black Summer (Netflix), 297 million

7. The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), 266 million

8. World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix), 253 million

9. Too Hot to Handle (Netflix), 190 million

10. Elite (Netflix), 171 million

Acquired Series

1. Manifest (Netflix), 2.05 billion minutes

2. Cocomelon (Netflix), 712 million

3. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 625 million

4. Downton Abbey (Netflix), 572 million

5. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 549 million

6. NCIS (Netflix), 526 million

7. Heartland (Netflix), 458 million

8. Supernatural (Netflix), 333 million

9. Schitt’s Creek (Netflix), 299 million

10. Black Lightning (Netflix), 258 million