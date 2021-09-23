‘Manifest’ Reclaims Top Spot on Streaming Charts

After a few weeks away from the top of the charts, Manifest zoomed back up to No. 1 in the Nielsen streaming rankings for the week of Aug. 23-29.

The show’s resurgence has mostly to do with the fact that its third season became available on Netflix on Aug. 21. Netflix also announced on Aug. 28 that it was reviving the former NBC drama for a fourth season.

Manifest racked up 1.39 billion minutes of viewing time among Netflix’s U.S. subscribers for the week, marking its seventh time surpassing a billion minutes and its sixth time as the overall top streaming title since it debuted on Netflix in July.

Netflix’s Clickbait, which premiered Aug. 25, was the top original series for the week with 912 million minutes of viewing time. It displaced Outer Banks, which had been the top original for several weeks but slipped to second with 483 million minutes of watch time.

Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers (369 million minutes) and Disney+’s animated Marvel series What If … (233 million minutes) both made the top 10 for a second straight week. Netflix’s The Chair (310 million minutes) made its debut in the originals chart after premiering on Aug. 20.

Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only include Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix.

Nielsen’s top streaming series for Aug. 23-29 are below.

Original Series

1. Clickbait (Netflix), 912 minutes viewed

2. Outer Banks (Netflix), 483 million

3. Grace and Frankie (Netflix), 469 million

4. Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu), 369 million

5. The Chair (Netflix), 310 million

6. Virgin River (Netflix), 288 million

7. What If … (Disney+), 233 million

8. Family Reunion (Netflix), 199 million

9. The Defeated (Netflix), 194 million

10. Lucifer (Netflix), 190 million

Acquired Series

1. Manifest (Netflix), 1.39 billion minutes

2. Cocomelon (Netflix), 719 million

3. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 704 million

4. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 587 million

5. NCIS (Netflix), 586 million

6. Chicago Med (Netflix), 497 million

7. Heartland (Netflix), 490 million

8. All American (Netflix), 448 million

9. The Walking Dead (Netflix), 433 million

10. Supernatural (Netflix), 354 million