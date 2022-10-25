Marc Resteghini, Head of Series Development, Out at Amazon

Amazon Studios is making a big change in its TV executive ranks.

Marc Resteghini, the head of series development and an eight-year veteran at Amazon, is leaving at e-commerce giant/streamer.

The executive who first joined Amazon’s drama team in 2014 when the streamer’s entertainment offerings were overseen by former head Roy Price, has played a major role in the company’s original, having developed and overseen production on such series as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Jack Ryan, Patriot, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Terminal List, Underground Railroad and Them, among others.

Sources say head of TV Vernon Sanders is restructuring his ranks after being tapped last year as the lone exec overseeing the TV team. With the restructuring, Resteghini’s job was eliminated and his duties will be doled out between the studio’s head of creative content Nick Pepper and head of series Laura Lancaster. Both will report to Sanders.

Reps for Amazon declined comment.

The news comes after Amazon recently wrapped the first of a planned five-season run of The Lord of the Rings TV series in a package that cost the company an estimated $1 billion, when factoring in rights to the property and production and marketing costs.

Sources also note that Resteghini, who fingerprints are all over Amazon’s most successful programming, is negotiating for a production deal with the streamer.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke, who recently tapped Sanders to be the lone head of TV after tasking former co-head Albert Cheng to focus on his duties as chief operating officer, has restructured the streamer’s creative ranks a number of times since taking over for the ousted Price. Salke in early 2021 reorganized her team into a threaded leadership built around development, series and IP/talent management. Then-drama head Resteghini was promoted at the time to serve as U.S./global head of development as Amazon also enlisted Alcon’s Lancaster to serve as head of series.

For his part, Pepper joined Amazon a month after the restructure that elevated Resteghini’s promotion with the former Legendary TV exec boarding in the newly created role of head of studio content.



