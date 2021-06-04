‘Mare of Easttown’ Creator Inks HBO Overall Deal

Mare of Easttown creator and showrunner Brad Ingelsby is putting down roots at HBO.

Ingelsby has signed a three-year overall deal with the premium cable outlet following the breakout success of Mare of Easttown. He’ll develop new projects for HBO under the deal.

The Kate Winslet-led limited series wrapped on May 31 with a first-night audience of 3 million viewers across all platforms, and it grew its audience every week after its premiere. HBO also said the finale was the the most watched episode of an original series on streaming platform HBO Max over its first 24 hours.

The show’s success — along with comments from Winslet that she’d like to revisit her character — has led to speculation about another season, but Ingelsby told The Hollywood Reporter nothing is in the offing: “If there was a world in which we were convinced this is a continuation of the story that honors the first chapter and does things an audience will appreciate, then maybe. But as of right now, I have no idea what that could be.”

Mare of Easttown is Ingelsby’s first series. His feature film credits include The Way Back, 2018’s American Woman and Run All Night. The Pennsylvania native is a graduate of Villanova University and AFI’s screenwriting program. He’s repped by LBI Entertainment, CAA and McKuin Frankel.