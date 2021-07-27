Marg Helgenberger, Matt Long Among 4 Cast in NBC’s ‘Getaway’

NBC’s Getaway is rounding out its cast.

Marg Helgenberger (All Rise), Jasmine Mathews (The Tomorrow War), E.J. Bonilla (The Old Man) and Matt Long (Manifest) have joined Annie Ilonzeh in the cast of the network’s drama pilot Getaway, which remains in consideration for midseason.

From The Blacklist exec producers John Davis and John Fox and writers JJ Bailey and Moira Kirland, Getaway follows a destination wedding at an isolated luxury resort that quickly descends into chaos after a group of dangerous criminals takes the island hostage. The small group of guests, led by a fearless female Army vet (Ilonzeh), will do everything they can to stay alive.

Helgenberger will play Charlotte Pierce, a senior Democratic senator from New York who is used to calling the shots who is happy to see her son, Jack (Long) settle down with his bride, Grace (Mathews) though there are darker forces at play that will prompt her to have to choose between her family and her political career.

Mathews is Grace Rowland, who meets and marries Jack in just over a year. As the hotel comes under attack, Grace and Jack’s fairy tale relationship will come under more pressure, exposing a side of Grace that no one has seen before.

Bonilla is Rafi Salinas, a man who claims to be a fisherman on the run with his friends from a gang of cartel members but who is also hiding a dark secret that will put everyone in danger.

Long is Jack, a man used to getting everything he wants, including his bride. He is also set on creating a career for himself that separates him from his mother and their family name.

Helgenberger’s credits include A Dog’s Journey, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Under the Dome, Intelligence and her Emmy-winning role on China Beach. She’s repped by ICM Partners, Thruline Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

Mathews next stars in The Man From Toronto for Sony and counts Starz’s Sweetbitter, Paramount Network’s Heathers and ABC’s The Rookie among her credits. She’s repped by Gersh and Red-Letter Entertainment.

Bonilla counts The Long Road Home, The Kitchen, Unforgettable, Shameless and Younger among his résumé. He’s with Innovative Artists and MKSD Talent Management.

Long, repped by Innovative, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, counts Jack & Bobby, Mad Men and Private Practice among his credits.